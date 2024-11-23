The Most Popular Stories of the Week
Book Riot’s Best Books of 2024
Hear ye! Hear ye! We’re announcing the Best Books of 2024! We’ve assembled our favorite reads of the year across genres — romance, horror, fantasy, poetry, and more. We hope you enjoy them just as much as week have!
8 of the Best Debut Mystery Novels Ever Written
as prolific writers continue to publish, even their most avid fans may have trouble reaching all the way back into their backlist. To help with this, I’ve rounded up the debut novels of popular mystery novels that both avowed mystery readers and newbies to the genre can enjoy. Whether you’re looking to become a completist of a modern mystery writer like Attica Locke or are exploring classics of the genre, like the works of Agatha Christie, each of these books will set you up for an excellent reading experience.
New Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Speculative Fiction Books by Indigenous Authors
These recently released novels in the sci-fi, fantasy, and general speculative fiction realms written by Indigenous authors show the breadth of ways in which Indigenous authors are working in these genres. Some of these novels are classic high fantasy stories or technology-driven science fiction plots that are often associated with the genre, while others fit into the broader category of speculative fiction, which can include fantastical and/or futuristic elements in a variety of ways.
Past Tense Historical Fiction is Mainstream Now
What’s going on in the world of historical fiction? Well, it’s mainstream now. Didn’t you know? I guess that does explain why it’s become more and more ubiquitous these past few years. Also, famous SFF author Neal Stephenson has a historical fiction book out, and you might just find some inspiration in the heroes of recent historical fiction releases. Let’s talk about all of that.
The Week’s Biggest Bookish News
On this week’s episode of the Book Riot Podcast, Jeff O’Neal and I discuss Amazon’s best books of the year list, the pros and cons of the Goodreads Choice Awards, PW’s annual salary survey, recent reading, and much more.