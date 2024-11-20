Past Tense Historical Fiction is Mainstream Now

Historical fiction is having a moment, but why? Plus, Neal Stephenson returns to historical fiction and inspirational heroes

What’s going on in the world of historical fiction? Well, it’s mainstream now. Didn’t you know? I guess that does explain why it’s become more and more ubiquitous these past few years. Also, famous SFF author Neal Stephenson has a historical fiction book out, and you might just find some inspiration in the heroes of recent historical fiction releases. Let’s talk about all of that. How Historical Fiction Became Mainstream—And Why Esquire writer Sam Paul’s look into why historical fiction is everywhere now came out in 2023, but it’s still relevant over a year later. Historical fiction is everywhere you look these days, from Netflix to the bestseller list. Why? Well, Paul argues it provides a uniquely circumspect way of examining modern-day issues and concerns, especially when juxtaposed with what’s going on in the present. Historical fiction can also provide a break from our 24-hour news cycle of trends and current events.