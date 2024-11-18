Amazon’s Best Books of the Year, Goodreads Choice Voting, and More

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about Amazon’s best books of the year list, the pros and cons of the Goodreads Choice Awards, PW’s annual salary survey, recent reading, and much more.

Discussed in this episode:

Good news: most TX school board candidates who support book bans lost their elections

Amazon editors’ best books of 2024

Voting is open for the Goodreads Choice Awards

PW annual salary survey

Barnes & Noble on track to open 60 new stores this year

India’s ban on The Satanic Verses may end because of missing paperwork

Playground by Richard Powers

When the Coffee Gets Cold

Orbital by Samantha Harvey