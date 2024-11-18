Amazon’s Best Books of the Year, Goodreads Choice Voting, and More
Jeff and Rebecca talk about Amazon’s best books of the year list, the pros and cons of the Goodreads Choice Awards, PW’s annual salary survey, recent reading, and much more.
Discussed in this episode:
Good news: most TX school board candidates who support book bans lost their elections
Amazon editors’ best books of 2024
Voting is open for the Goodreads Choice Awards
Barnes & Noble on track to open 60 new stores this year
India’s ban on The Satanic Verses may end because of missing paperwork