Chilling Crime Novels for Hot Summer Reading

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

🏆 These are the “it” books of the year so far.

🏖️ Emily Henry became a bestselling author without book tours or TikTok.

🔪 Here are 4 chilling crime and suspense novels that make for hot summer reading.

👻 Reading this book is like having a haunted house in your brain.

🚫 In today’s installment of Literary Activism: explore the deep connection between U.S. labor unions and libraries.

🪦 The strange case of posthumously published books

📚 In the mood for some nonfiction? Check out these must-read working-class stories. I second the emotion for Heartland.

📱 Did you know Book Riot is on TikTok?