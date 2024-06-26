The Books of the Year…So Far

Jeff and Rebecca look back at their It Book selections so far, see what they got right and wrong, and then talk about which books have been the books of the year thus far.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!

Check out the Book Riot Podcast Book Page on Thriftbooks!

Discussed in this episode:

Find Other Book Riot Fans (Social Media Handle Exchange)

The Book Riot Podcast Patreon