4 Crime and Suspense Novels That Make for Hot Summer Reading

For fans of fictional serial killers, the one that got away, and multiple points of view!

Almost a decade ago, Grace Holloway escaped a serial killer after being held captive, and now, she lives as close to an isolated life as possible in a small Maine town.

Kira Everett is desperately searching for any information on the disappearance of her 19-year-old daughter, Brooke. She thinks Brooke’s boyfriend has information he’s withholding, and he claims Kira’s harassing him.

Aden Coleman rents a room during the off-season at the inn Grace manages, having returned home because his father has suddenly gone missing. He doesn’t think it’s a big deal, but the more time that passes, the more it seems something may have happened to him.

Aden realizes who Grace is, and Kira also comes crashing into her life while searching for her daughter, forcing all three of them to question if there are any connections between a recently murdered man, Aden’s father being a missing person along with Kira’s daughter and Grace being the only survivor of a serial killer.

The audiobook is narrated by Brittany Pressley, who you might know from a ton of mystery/thriller/horror books, including The Spy Coast and Local Woman Missing and the popular nonfiction work Maybe You Should Talk to Someone.