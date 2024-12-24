Have We Passed Peak BookTok?

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

We’ve had enough of endless, disappointing BookTok recommendations that promise payoff, not to mention its other cons . So are we finally at the end of BookTok’s chapter? Are we coming down from the climax? I asked some industry experts to find out if BookTok’s magic has finally faded. These experts have expressed varying opinions on BookTok’s current state, but the general consensus is that the rules governing BookTok are evolving.

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone.

The Best Books of 2024, According to the New York Public Library Our besties over at the NYPL have released their picks for the best books of the year. Right off the bat, one huge thing we love about their roundup compared to quite a few other best-of lists is how much space they hold for children’s and YA books. And, their lists for best Adult and YA books each total 50 books individually, while their list of the best Children’s books has 100 titles. They even have a children’s book list that features books in Spanish.

One subgenre readers are absolutely obsessed with right now is cozy fantasy romance books. A lighthearted, low-on-angst, swoony read with magic and adventure? Say less! This list is for the ones who love to read fantasy but don’t want the heaviness or intensity that some themes inside the genre bring. So, if you’re looking to read something light and fluffy, these cozy fantasy romances are for you.

The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

The Best New Books Out This Week As far as new books go, the deluge of fall releases has slowed down to a trickle, but there are still some bangers to be had. Stuck in the Country with You by Zuri Day, for starters, is a spicy small-town western romance, and Home and Away by Rochelle Alers traverses 80 years and goes from Nashville to Chicago, telling the story of a woman with strong ties to the Negro Baseball Leagues.

I read about 70 queer books in 2024, and I found plenty of new favourites! I already shared with you the best 2024 queer books I read, but many of my top reads of the year were backlist. I picked up titles that got tons of buzz when they first came out and found out they lived up to the hype. I finally got around to books that had been languishing on my shelves for years—for better or worse. (Check out my least favourite queer books of 2024 for the “worse” side.)