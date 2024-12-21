My Least Favorite Queer Books of 2024

I read a lot of queer books—that probably won’t come as a surprise to you. That means it’s inevitable that I’ll pick up some queer books I don’t like, but I usually keep that to myself. I’d rather help spread the word about the great queer books I’ve read—that’s why I put together a list of My Favorite Queer Books of 2024!

But that’s one of the things I love about All Access: it gives me space to be a little more snarky, because it’s not on the open internet. I can whisper about my biggest disappointments of the year instead of feeling like I’m broadcasting them.