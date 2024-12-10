My Favorite Queer Books of 2024

There are only a few more weeks left in 2024, and that has me looking backwards. Overall, I had a great reading year. I found myself falling in love with genres I’d only dabbled in before, like horror, romance, and fantasy. I’m starting to think of those not just as books I read sometimes, but as central pillars of my reading taste.

It will come as no surprise to you that I read a lot of queer books in 2024. Of the 121 books I’ve read so far this year, 70 were queer. So, I thought I’d highlight my favourite queer reads of 2024. Today, I’m focusing on the 2024 releases—I’ll do a separate list for my favourite queer backlist books I discovered this year. I read mostly sapphic books, so that’s reflected here. I’ve got picks in a few different genres: speculative literary fiction, romance, horror, fantasy, graphic novels, and essay collections.