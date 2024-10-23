Ready, Set, Hold: Winter Book Releases to Place Your Library Holds On Now

CJ Connor is a cozy mystery and romance writer whose main goal in life is to make their dog proud. They are a Pitch Wars alumnus and an Author Mentor Match R9 mentor. Their debut mystery novel BOARD TO DEATH is forthcoming from Kensington Books. Twitter: @cjconnorwrites | cjconnorwrites.com

ThriftBooks It's Friends of Libraries Week, a time to celebrate the volunteer organizations that support your local libraries. Learn more about the week and see how ThriftBooks partners with Friends groups around the country to help keep books out of landfills, and keep local libraries funded.

When you have a good book in your hand, it’s easier to look forward to the chilly winter ahead — whether you want to play in the snow all day, or (like me) you’d rather observe it from a distance…the further away, the better. Thankfully, local libraries make finding a book to spend winter with accessible.

Of course, you’ll want to think ahead. It’s no fun to look forward to a book all year only to pull up the catalog on the day it comes out and discover a holds line that rivals its number of pages. Many libraries let you request a purchase for or put a hold on a book at least a few months before it comes out. Plan out your TBR list now and put these eight highly anticipated books on hold before the busy season of winter holidays and the start of 2025 reading resolutions begins.

Interested in strategies for getting the most out of your holds list? It’s not practical (or, y’know, possible) to flag the whole library catalog, so you’ll want to hear contributor Cassie Gutman’s advice. In her essay Jump to the Front of the Line: Hacking Your Library Holds List, she organizes her tips into two categories: knowing what book you want and putting it on hold early.

Library cards ready? Let’s get into it!

I’ll Be Gone for Christmas by Georgia K. Boone Jump on your library’s holds line now and cozy up with a holiday rom-com! After trading lives hundreds of miles apart through a house-swapping app, Bee Tyler and Clover Mills both find people worth staying around for past the Christmas season.

The Teller of Small Fortunes by Julie Leong Winter is enjoyed best when curled up with a cozy fantasy. With a chosen family at its heart, this one makes for an especially warming read. It follows Tao, a traveling fortune teller who prefers to steer clear of readings that will change a person’s life. Changing their day is much safer. But what appears to be a small fortune for a new client reveals itself to have greater stakes than anyone could have imagined. The only way Tao can make things right is to take on an adventure, even if it means facing her past.

Roland Rogers Isn’t Dead Yet by Samantha Allen Ghostwriter Adam Gallagher takes on the most, well, accurate job of his career yet when he’s hired to write A-lister Roland Rogers’ memoir. Never mind that Rogers is recently deceased. He has a story that he’s determined to make his legacy. This novel is great for fans of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo who want a little more humor without sacrificing any of the emotion in their next read.

Death of the Author by Nnedi Okorafor This witty and moving near-future sci-fi follows disabled Nigerian American author Zelu in the aftermath of losing her teaching job. Fueled by her indomitable creative drive and a desire for connection, she puts everything into her next novel, Rusted Robots, which becomes a bestseller. As she reckons with her newfound fame, Rusted Robots transcends everything Zelu meant it to be and perhaps humanity itself.

First-Time Caller by B.K. Borison Despite being the host of a hit relationship advice show, Aiden Valentine is anything but a hopeless romantic. But when a tween calls in on behalf of her single mom Lucie Stone, Aiden agrees to help, only for the call to go viral and reveal undeniable sparks between him and Lucie. Sleepless in Seattle fans take note.

Murder in the Dressing Room by Holly Stars A “quozy” (queer and cozy) mystery set within a community of drag queens? My hold can’t come in soon enough! The first in a series, this whodunit follows London drag queen Misty Divine who investigates her mentor’s sudden death while managing her own rising fame.

Immortal by Sue Lynn Tan This standalone romantasy is set in the same universe as Tan’s award-winning Celestial Kingdom series. Following her grandfather’s death, Liyen becomes the reluctant ruler of Tianxia. When she’s given a chance to visit the Immortal Realm, she takes it in the hopes that any secrets she uncovers will keep her kingdom safe. But her sudden attraction to the God of War is as dangerous as it is impossible to ignore.

I Think They Love You by Julian Winters As a longtime reader of Winters’ YA books, I can’t wait for his adult debut! Between his father’s sudden retirement and a tough break-up, saying he was emotionally overwhelmed would be an understatement for Denzel “Denz” Carter. Enter his best friend Jamie, who’s happy to pose as his fake boyfriend through the ensuing meetings as they determine a successor to the family business. But to Denz’s surprise, the chemistry between him and Jamie is too good to be all for show…

Looking to fill up your TBR? These cozy, comforting books by BIPOC authors will bring warmth to your winter reading plans.