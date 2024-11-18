Katie Moench is a librarian, runner, and lover of baked goods. A school librarian in the Upper Midwest, Katie lives with her husband and dog and spends her free time drinking coffee, trying new recipes, and adding to her TBR.

As one of the most popular types of genre fiction, mystery novels have devoted fans who make these books consistently some of the most popular when it comes to sales. Many lovers of mysteries have read their way through multiple series, as authors will often center several books around a central detective or character. This gives readers a chance to get to know not just the plot of a single novel but also the writing style of their favorite mystery authors, as well as recurring characters and settings.

Of course, as prolific writers continue to publish, even their most avid fans may have trouble reaching all the way back into their backlist. To help with this, I’ve rounded up the debut novels of popular mystery novels that both avowed mystery readers and newbies to the genre can enjoy. Whether you’re looking to become a completist of a modern mystery writer like Attica Locke or are exploring classics of the genre, like the works of Agatha Christie, each of these books will set you up for an excellent reading experience.