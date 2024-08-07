a collage of bookish school supplies
Bookish Stationery and School Supplies for Nostalgic Adults

Danika Ellis

Danika spends most of her time talking about queer women books at the Lesbrary.

It’s August, which means it’s back-to-school season. Where I live, school doesn’t start up again until September, but that hasn’t stopped all the stores from switching their summer stock over to back-to-school displays. This can be a tricky time for kids: some are counting down the days, some are dreading it. But if there’s one thing that brought us bookish kids together, it was shopping for school supplies.

I’ve always had terrible handwriting and have preferred typing the moment it became an option, but that didn’t stop me from drooling over fancy pens and new notebooks every back to school season. As a kid, I loved picking out new pencil cases, pens, binders, and more every fall. There’s something about that smell of new erasers and printer paper that really brings me back.

My school days are behind me, but why should kids have all the fun? That’s why I’ve put together this list of bookish stationery and “school supplies” for all us nostalgic adults who haven’t had to sit in a classroom for many years. I’ve got some supplies that are relevant to adults and kids, like book-themed pencils, pens, and erasers — plus some that are more fitting for our current lifestyles, like laptop sleeves. The styles vary, but I tried to select more mature designs that wouldn’t look out of place on an office desk.

a red zip-up pouch that looks like a cover of Emma

Emma Book Pouch or Pencil Case by WellReadCompany

This gorgeous zip-up pouch is shaped like Emma by Jane Austen! Check out the rest of the Etsy store for more like it. This works as a pencil case or a protective pouch for your book, to keep it from getting damaged in your purse or bag. It’s currently on sale for $20.

pencils with sayings like "Read Banned Books" and "Books Make Me Happy"

Book Lover Pencil Pack by PerryPencilCo

Upgrade your pencils with this book lover pencil pack that has bookish sayings on it! There are other bookish packs too, including one that just says “Book Nerd,” or you can get them personalized. $9 for four.

a pack of Bibliophile Literary Erasers

Bibliophile Erasers by Chronicle Books

Now that you have bookish pencils, you need some bookish erasers. This four-pack includes erasers that reference Pride & Prejudice, Little Women, Moby Dick, and The Count of Monte Cristo. $15 for the set.

a pen with book charms

Book Lover Focal Pen by SaltandCharm

There are tons of cute pens like this on Etsy, with matching charms! I picked out this pen with a stack of books with a plant on top, but it’s well worth browsing all the options. $12

a laptop sleeve with a bookshelf print

Bookshelf Laptop Sleeve Bag by Coikll

Keep your laptop safe with this zippered bookshelf-themed laptop sleeve. It fits 13-14 inch laptops. $10

a journal with a gilt bookshelf on the front

Bookshelf Journal by ShopLiteraryLooks

Even after we’ve left school supply shopping (at least for ourselves) behind, most readers and writers find it difficult to resist the siren call of a new notebook. Doesn’t this one seem like it would solve all your organization and creativity problems? $18

a backpack printed with a book and leaf pattern

Cottagecore Books Backpack by NightshadeGrove

I am firmly of the opinion that more adults should wear backpacks. If you’re carrying around anything more weighty than a wallet (like, say, a book), you should use a backpack instead of a cross-body bag or purse. Otherwise, you can do real damage to your hips by making them not align properly! (Wow, I really have gotten older.) I think this book-patterned backpack is the perfect solution. $40

six wrapped books with matching annotation kits

Blind Date with a Book With Annotation Kit by CuteBookCorner

If you’re feeling nostalgic about English class, pick up one of these Blind Date with a Book kits, complete with matching annotation kits. You can pick from a variety of genres, and you can even link your Goodreads to make sure it’s not one you’ve already read. Currently on sale for $20.

a checkered book pouch filled with annotation materials

Checkered Annotation Kit by BookshopByKendra

If you like the idea of a coordinated annotation kit — annotating books is so popular on BookTok right now — but want to select your own book, pick up one of these annotation kits. You pick the color of the bag. $17

Library Card Sticky Notes

Library Checkout Card Sticky Notes by PeanutButterTaco

Make your sticky notes more bookish with this pack of library checkout card themed ones. $4

a library checkout card themed notepad with the title "To Due List"

To Due List Library Notepad by SprinklesStudios

Similarly, this “To Due List” notepad is an adorable desk addition for library lovers. $8

I hope you enjoyed this trip down memory lane, and hopefully you found something to make your desk a little more bookish.