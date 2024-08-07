Bookish Stationery and School Supplies for Nostalgic Adults

It’s August, which means it’s back-to-school season. Where I live, school doesn’t start up again until September, but that hasn’t stopped all the stores from switching their summer stock over to back-to-school displays. This can be a tricky time for kids: some are counting down the days, some are dreading it. But if there’s one thing that brought us bookish kids together, it was shopping for school supplies.

I’ve always had terrible handwriting and have preferred typing the moment it became an option, but that didn’t stop me from drooling over fancy pens and new notebooks every back to school season. As a kid, I loved picking out new pencil cases, pens, binders, and more every fall. There’s something about that smell of new erasers and printer paper that really brings me back.