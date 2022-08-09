The Bennet House from the 1995 Pride and Prejudice is for Sale!

The property that was used as Longbourn, the Bennet family’s home, in the 1995 BBC Pride and Prejudice series is for sale for £6,000,000 (roughly $7.3 million USD). The property in Chippenham, Wiltshire includes the eight bedroom house, a horse stable and riding school, five cottages with their own fenced in gardens, and more. It also has 19 acres of grassland.

The estate is beautiful in its own right, but Jane Austen fans (and Colin Firth fans) will find it even more tempting, if a $7 million impulse purchase is in your realm of possibility. If it helps, the listing promises this is “not only a wonderful home and place to live but also a profitable Estate, with expanded farming, residential and commercial income streams.”