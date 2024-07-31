Barnes & Noble’s Purchase of Indie Bookstore Approved by Court

In mid-June, we wrote about how the Tattered Cover bookstore had filed for bankruptcy, and how it had accepted Barnes & Noble’s offer of $1.83 million.

On July 30th, the federal bankruptcy court the sale was waiting on approved Barnes & Noble’s acquisition of the indie bookstore, which includes four stores in Denver. Tattered Cover will be allowed to keep its name, branding, and its nearly 70 employees in the transition.

Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt stated that the bookstore would be ran by its own store managers, telling the Denver Gazette, “We just have to rebuild Tattered Cover to be a great bookstore. They will be doing it, not us.”

To read more about Barnes & Noble’s latest acquisition, visit Publishers Weekly or the Denver Gazette.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.