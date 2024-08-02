Your Favorites On Screen: The August Adaptation Roundup

Grace Lapointe’s fiction has been published in Kaleidoscope, Deaf Poets Society, Mobius: The Journal of Social Change, and is forthcoming in Corporeal Lit Mag. Her essays and poetry have been published in Wordgathering. Her stories and essays—including ones that she wrote as a college student—have been taught in college courses and cited in books and dissertations. More of her work is at https://gracelapointe.wordpress.com, Medium, and Ao3.

When it’s hot and humid, I can have trouble concentrating on reading or writing, but not on TV or movies. I need TV and movies to distract me from my least favorite weather.

We’ll have to wait a little longer for some highly anticipated adaptations. My Hero Academia: You’re Next, the anime series based on manga by Kohei Horikoshi, premieres in Japan in August and in the US in October. The movie adaptation of Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro is expected later this year, although no date has been announced yet. It stars Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams and is directed by Taika Waititi. A new adaptation of Salem’s Lot by Stephen King should also drop on Max sometime in late 2024. In January 2025, Mickey 17 should be released. It’s adapted from the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton and directed by Bong Joon-ho (who also directed Snowpiercer and Parasite).