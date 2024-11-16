The Best Queer Books of 2024, According to Amazon Books Editors
A couple weeks ago, I shared The Best Queer Books of 2024, According to Publishers Weekly: I looked through their overall Best Books of 2024 list and pulled out all the queer books I spotted to share with you. This week, I’m doing the same thing with the Amazon Books Editors’ Best Books of 2024.
I looked not only at their overall top 20 best books of the year, but also each editor’s top ten and the picks for each of the 12 genres listed, from Literature and Fiction to Children’s Books. All together, that’s hundreds of books, and I was able to find 11 queer titles.
While I’m glad I was able to find some queer books, I wish there were more. I also wish there were more authors of color included; this list is disproportionately by white authors. It’s a shame, because there were excellent queer books by authors of color and Indigenous authors that came out this year, like Thunder Song: Essays by Sasha LaPointe, Thirsty by Jas Hammonds, Toward Eternity by Anton Hur, A Bánh Mì for Two by Trinity Nguyen, Model Home by Rivers Solomon, Sister Snake by Amanda Lee Koe (that one is out in December), and so many more.
As always, these are just the books that jumped out to me that I recognized as being queer. Let me know if you spotted any I missed!
How many of these have you read? And which queer books are on your personal best books of the year (so far) list? Let’s chat in the comments!
