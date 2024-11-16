A couple weeks ago, I shared The Best Queer Books of 2024, According to Publishers Weekly: I looked through their overall Best Books of 2024 list and pulled out all the queer books I spotted to share with you. This week, I’m doing the same thing with the Amazon Books Editors’ Best Books of 2024.

I looked not only at their overall top 20 best books of the year, but also each editor’s top ten and the picks for each of the 12 genres listed, from Literature and Fiction to Children’s Books. All together, that’s hundreds of books, and I was able to find 11 queer titles.