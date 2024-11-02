The Best Queer Books of 2024, According to PUBLISHERS WEEKLY

Last week, I shared The Best Queer Books of the Year, According to Barnes & Noble: I combed through each of the B&N Best Books of the Year 2024 lists and picked out all of the queer titles. Or, at least, all the queer books I recognized. This week, the Publishers Weekly “best of” list is out, so I thought I’d do it again! Unlike B&N, PW only has a few lists for its best of the year round-up: the general top 10, picture books, middle grade, and young adult. All together, they included nine queer books—but let me know if I missed any!

The only book to show up on both the Barnes & Noble and Publishers Weekly best of lists is All Fours by Miranda July, which has a bisexual main character. Unsurprisingly, the young adult list had the most queer books on it: almost half of the titles on their YA list have a queer main character.