Our Queerest Shelves

The Best Queer Books of 2024, According to PUBLISHERS WEEKLY

Here are all the queer books on PUBLISHERS WEEKLY's list of the 10 best books and the 50 best children's books of 2024.

Last week, I shared The Best Queer Books of the Year, According to Barnes & Noble: I combed through each of the B&N Best Books of the Year 2024 lists and picked out all of the queer titles. Or, at least, all the queer books I recognized. This week, the Publishers Weekly “best of” list is out, so I thought I’d do it again! Unlike B&N, PW only has a few lists for its best of the year round-up: the general top 10, picture books, middle grade, and young adult. All together, they included nine queer books—but let me know if I missed any!

The only book to show up on both the Barnes & Noble and Publishers Weekly best of lists is All Fours by Miranda July, which has a bisexual main character. Unsurprisingly, the young adult list had the most queer books on it: almost half of the titles on their YA list have a queer main character.

Without further ado, here are the nine best queer books of 2024, according to Publishers Weekly.

Which titles would be on your list of the best queer books of 2024? Let’s chat in the comments!

