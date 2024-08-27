This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Leah Rachel von Essen reviews genre-bending fiction for Booklist, and writes regularly as a senior contributor at Book Riot. Her blog While Reading and Walking has over 10,000 dedicated followers over several social media outlets, including Instagram. She writes passionately about books in translation, chronic illness and bias in healthcare, queer books, twisty SFF, and magical realism and folklore. She was one of a select few bookstagrammers named to NewCity’s Chicago Lit50 in 2022. She is an avid traveler, a passionate fan of women’s basketball and soccer, and a lifelong learner. Twitter: @reading_while View All posts by Leah Rachel von Essen

Hello book lovers — how you doin’? On my millionth rewatch of Friends, I took on a project for no good reason except a lot of curiosity and a little old-school obsession with the show: I dedicated myself to figuring out every book the friends read throughout all ten seasons. It was not easy. A lot of pausing, zooming in, reverse Google searching images, and trying to decipher very blurry cover images. We lost a couple unidentified books, but for the most part, we got them all: all the books on Friends! Phoebe rarely reads, which might be why she decides to take a New School lit course at one point. Joey doesn’t read often, but when he does, it’s usually part of the plot. He also brings a bunch of children’s books into the equation. While Chandler is often glancing through books, most of them are nameless art books in the coffeehouse. Rachel might actually read the most of any character. Monica reads on and off. And — shocker — Ross favors newspapers, but when he is reading, his choices are very on theme for a slightly pretentious academic: nonfiction and classics.