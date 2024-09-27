The ALA and PEN America Offer New Data on Recent Book Bans: Book Censorship News, September 27, 2024

Memo on School Book Bans from PEN America

PEN America’s preliminary findings show that, for the 2023-2024 school year, book bans are already more than double what they were last year. There were more than 10,000 instances of school book bans, up from last school year’s 3,362. Eight thousand of them come from Florida and Iowa because of state laws, and a lot of the increase comes from an enhanced focus on sexual content of any kind — which includes romance books, books about women’s sexuality, and books about sexual assault. Meanwhile, the focus on banning books about racism and LGBTQ+ characters remains.

But PEN America reckons their numbers are lower than reality, and emphasize the importance of keeping in mind soft censorship. Soft censorship includes hesitancy around certain books, the removal of books in the classroom, and even author visit cancellations.