Adaptation Roundup: May 2024
Gather ’round friends, I’ve got all the deets on the returning and new adaptions for May. May is a great month. The flowers are blooming. The summer blockbusters are starting to hit theaters. Everyone has their eyes on which books to bring with them to the park, beach, or pool. As a May Taurus, I prefer to eat popsicles in the shade with my ereader, but if you want to bring a 600-page doorstop in your beach bag, go for it. May is the best time to curate your summer reading list, especially if you prefer to read the book first. Pile on the new releases, anticipated adaptations, and those backlist books you just haven’t gotten to yet.
Make room in your screen time schedule because this month the book and comic adaptations are coming in hot! Books continue to dominate as the source material for movies and TV series. As readers, we know why—all those lovely details and special moments have already been loved before and we can’t wait to see them on screen.
As a note, this list of May adaptations mostly features titles from white authors. The film and television industry, like the publishing industry, remains systemically very white as a whole. However, we encourage readers to continue to read broadly, encouraging future adaptations of their favorite works from authors of color (we have a few suggestions for diverse queer romance and Latinx reads, just saying). This list does include titles that feature countless talented producers, writers, directors, actors, and crew members of color whose work should also be celebrated.
There’s something for everyone in May, from southern gothic aficionados to sci-fi enthusiasts to Harry Styles fans. If you didn’t have plans for May 2, you do now. Grab your sunglasses and floaties, and let’s dive into the May adaptation releases!
May 2
Interview With The Vampire
Where to Stream: AMC
Season two of AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles novel is set to return on May 2. The series follows affluent vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac as he recounts his long life to journalist, Daniel Molloy. Diverting from the original novels, the first season is set in the early 20th century, seeing New Orleans at the peak of the Jazz Era, adding new depth to Louis’ story as a Black Creole man, and bringing the queer subtext of elder vampire Lestat and Louis’ relationship to the forefront. Season two is set to be just as dramatic, focusing on the complicated relationship between fledgling Claudia and Louis and the trail of destruction left behind in New Orleans as they embark on a new adventure without Lestat.
Turtles All The Way Down
Where to Stream: Max
After being stuck in production purgatory for years, John Green’s 2017 novel of the same name is finally getting a streaming release on Max. Isabela Merced stars as 16-year-old Aza as she juggles schoolwork, friendships, and the mystery of a missing billionaire with her struggles with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. I have a feeling this will be on the rewatch loop this summer.
The Idea of You
Where to Stream: Prime
Just the poster for this Amazon Prime movie is swoon-worthy. Based on Robinne Lee’s novel of the same name, The Idea of You chronicles the whirlwind romance between single mom Soléne and much younger boyband lead singer, Hayes Campbell. Is this Harry Styles fanfic? We may never know for sure, but what we do know is that Anne Hathaway and Nicolas Galitzine are very pretty together.
May 8
Dark Matter
Where to Stream: Apple TV+
The Apple TV+ adaptation of Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter, starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, is set to premiere on May 8. Edgerton portrays Chicago physicist Jason Dessen, who is kidnapped to another reality and escapes back to reality to prevent a different version of himself from harming his family. With nine episodes to fill, this sci-fi thriller is sure to be just as mind-bending as the book.
May 10
Trapezium
International Release Date TBD
This coming-of-age anime film is based on the serialized novel by former Nogizaka46 member, Kazumi Takayama. Ten-year-old Yū Higashi dreams of becoming an idol, so she sets 4 strict rules for herself in order to achieve her goals: she will not be active on social media, she will not stand out in school, she will not have a boyfriend, and she will make friends with beautiful girls from the north, south, east and west. As of now, Trapezium only has a Japanese release date of May 10, but it may see an international release in the future.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Theatrical Release
This feels like a deep cut, but stay with me. The original Planet of the Apes movie (1968) is based on the French novel, La Planéte des Singes by Pierre Boulle. Since then, the series has been rebooted, reshaped, and reformed with two TV series, a comic series, and a new film series. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a continuation of the 2011 series that takes place 300 years later with nearly feral humans and cruel and hungry new ape societies.
May 16
Bridgerton
Where to Stream: Netflix
Season three, part one of Shondaland and Netflix’s smash hit regency romance series drops on May 16. This highly anticipated season will cover Julia Quinn’s Romancing Mister Bridgerton, focusing on the love story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. The pastel costume drama follows the well-to-do Bridgerton siblings as they make their debuts into fashionable London society, finding love and stirring up gossip. The second part of season three is set to premiere in June.
May 24
The Garfield Movie
Theatrical Release
Watch out, the original lasagna-loving orange cat is back! It’s been awhile since the last film adaptation of Jim Davis’ Garfield comic strip, so this theatrical release is just in time for summertime movies. Garfield, a famously indoor cat, reunites with his street cat father for heist adventure. The film’s cast is stacked with stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddington, Snoop Dogg, Bowen Yang, and Nicolas Hoult.
Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction
International Release Date TBD
The second half of this anime film adaptation of Inino Asano’s manga is releasing on May 24. Years after an alien spaceship appears over Tokyo, high school students Koyoma Kadode and Nakagawa Ouran live as normally as possible. Both films have yet to receive an international release date.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Theatrical Release
The fifth installment in the Mad Max film franchise starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth is set to arrive in theaters on May 24, serving as both a spin-off and a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. Like other installments in the series, elements and events from the novels and from the limited comic series are incorporated into Furiosa. Set two decades before Fury Road, the film centers on Furiosa’s journey back to Green Place of Many Mothers after being kidnapped.
May 31
Teasing Master Takagi-san
International Release TBD
Based on Sōchirō Yamato’s manga series, this movie serves as a sequel to the live-action TV series of the same name. Ten years after graduation, former classmates Takagi and Nishikata are reunited as coworkers back at their old middle school. Currently set for a Japan-exclusive theatrical release, you can catch the anime and live-action TV series on Netflix in the meantime.
Be on the lookout for the June installment of the Adaptation Roundup, but in the meantime, visit our Adaptation Archives for all the entertainment you’ll need this summer!