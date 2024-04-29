Adaptation Roundup: May 2024

Courtney has been reading and collecting books almost as long as she's been alive. She holds a B.A. in Theatre and Creative Writing. Courtney has been writing with Book Riot since 2019, and is a Bibliologist with TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations. She's currently brainstorming for her next creative project. You can follow her on Instagram .

Gather ’round friends, I’ve got all the deets on the returning and new adaptions for May. May is a great month. The flowers are blooming. The summer blockbusters are starting to hit theaters. Everyone has their eyes on which books to bring with them to the park, beach, or pool. As a May Taurus, I prefer to eat popsicles in the shade with my ereader, but if you want to bring a 600-page doorstop in your beach bag, go for it. May is the best time to curate your summer reading list, especially if you prefer to read the book first. Pile on the new releases, anticipated adaptations, and those backlist books you just haven’t gotten to yet.

Make room in your screen time schedule because this month the book and comic adaptations are coming in hot! Books continue to dominate as the source material for movies and TV series. As readers, we know why—all those lovely details and special moments have already been loved before and we can’t wait to see them on screen.