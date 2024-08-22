Here is what is on tap today on Book Riot: 9 of the Most Polarizing Science Fiction Books to Love or Hate Love them or hate them, all of these polarizing science fiction books are excellent and worth a read. How better to weigh in on a conversation than reading and fully understanding what everyone is talking about?

There’s Never Been a Better Time to Pick Up a Book About Media Literacy I don’t need to tell you that we’re living in an unprecedented moment of disinformation, misinformation, and conspiracy theories. While lies, spin, and conspiracies have always been a part of media, it’s frightening how quickly they can spread and how big their effects can be now. Elections can be decided based on voting informed by misinformation. Conspiracy theories spread on Facebook helped to drive the January 6th Capitol attack. Disinformation has seeped into every part of our online discourse — hijacked by those who want to steer political conversations by force. The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Is EMILY OF NEW MOON Better Than ANNE OF GREEN GABLES? I don't often reread because I generally don't enjoy more of the same, and revisiting a childhood favorite, especially a classic, is a treacherous exercise. You're sure to find something you shrugged off or didn't even notice the first time that now takes some of the shine off of the book. I gave it a go anyway because my last visit to New Moon was distant enough to make the story feel new again, and because I had to find out if my Vulvokov-level certainty that Emily is indeed the better character would survive. Get Schooled by These New Comics So, have you started school yet? Some places have, while others are about to. Either way, best of luck in your studies, and if you ever need a break, these graphic novels are the perfect distraction.