Get Schooled by These New Comics
So, have you started school yet? Some places have, while others are about to. Either way, best of luck in your studies, and if you ever need a break, these graphic novels are the perfect distraction!
Red Cloud Shoulder Backpack by TravelBunnyCo
The best way for all those junior Naruto fans to carry their pencils and homework! Or you can just keep it yourself. $69
New Graphic Novel and Comics Releases Out This Week
Shadows of Kyoto Volume One by Yumeya
The horror stories in this manga are all based on real-life alleged hauntings from around the city of Kyoto. If you prefer your history lessons to come with a big side order of eerie and bloody events, this is definitely the manga for you!
Eat Your Heart Out Volume One by Terry Blas, Matty Newton, and Lydia Anslow
Blanca wants to be a fashion designer. Blanca’s mother…disagrees. Determined to live her dream, Blanca runs away to New York, where she quickly meets a whole house full of people who are willing to support her, no matter what. With her new found family, Blanca might actually make it after all!
Graphic Novels About Going to a New School
Today’s comics recommendation theme is: new school! Anyone who has ever had to change schools will identify with these graphic novels.
Timid by Jonathan Todd
Cecil’s family has just made a big move, which means he has to learn how to fit in and make friends at a new school. Then, when one of his new classmates misuses his artwork, Cecil will have to learn yet another new skill: standing up for himself.
Lost and Found by Mei Yu
When Mei first came to Canada, it wasn’t quite how she thought it would be. For one thing, she didn’t know any English, which made both the social and the academic side of school a challenge. Can she find a way to show others who she is and learn the language at the same time?
Okay, break time’s over. Now go study hard!
