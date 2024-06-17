72 of the Best Horror Books, According to Horror Authors

Jeff O'Neal is the executive editor of Book Riot and Panels. He also co-hosts The Book Riot Podcast . Follow him on Twitter: @thejeffoneal .

Who better to get your horror recommendations from than an expert in the field? Goodreads interviewed nine horror authors — Johanna van Veen, Paul Tremblay, Gretchen Felker-Martin, Ananda Lima, Monika Kim, Josh Malerman, Chuck Tingle, Stephen Graham Jones, and Gabino Iglesias — about their favorite horror authors as well as the upcoming horror releases they’re most excited about.

Here is what we have for you today at Book Riot :

Of course, the best way to pack your beach bag is with delightfully queer reads. These 15 recommendations ahead are some of this season’s most exciting LGBTQ releases. You’ll find a variety of genres to fit your reading tastes—from contemporary to historical, fantasy to horror, and some romance, too. Most of the books included have already come out (ba dum tss) but read to the end for three recs to find at your local library or bookstore in July and August.

Online zines combine the best of two separate worlds. Although I love a zine I can hold in my hands, aware that somebody else held it in the process of making it, I’m appreciative of the fact that online zines give me access to ones I would not otherwise be able to read. What makes physical zines special is their uniqueness, their demographic and geographic specificity, but it’s also what makes them limited in reach. Online zines remove that obstacle.