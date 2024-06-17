72 of the Best Horror Books, According to Horror Authors
Who better to get your horror recommendations from than an expert in the field? Goodreads interviewed nine horror authors — Johanna van Veen, Paul Tremblay, Gretchen Felker-Martin, Ananda Lima, Monika Kim, Josh Malerman, Chuck Tingle, Stephen Graham Jones, and Gabino Iglesias — about their favorite horror authors as well as the upcoming horror releases they’re most excited about.
15 of the Best LGBTQ Beach Reads of 2024
Of course, the best way to pack your beach bag is with delightfully queer reads. These 15 recommendations ahead are some of this season’s most exciting LGBTQ releases. You’ll find a variety of genres to fit your reading tastes—from contemporary to historical, fantasy to horror, and some romance, too. Most of the books included have already come out (ba dum tss) but read to the end for three recs to find at your local library or bookstore in July and August.
Where to Read Online Zines
Online zines combine the best of two separate worlds. Although I love a zine I can hold in my hands, aware that somebody else held it in the process of making it, I’m appreciative of the fact that online zines give me access to ones I would not otherwise be able to read. What makes physical zines special is their uniqueness, their demographic and geographic specificity, but it’s also what makes them limited in reach. Online zines remove that obstacle.
Let’s Get Retro-Active: ’80s & ’90s Anime Goodies
That brings me to my latest bout of nostalgia, which had me on Etsy finding all manner of goodies from legendary and classic anime, like Sailor Moon, Akira, Perfect Blue, and Revolutionary Girl Utena. If you, as an anime lover, are in a particularly nostalgic mood, these goodies from ’80s and ’90s anime are right on time.
A Thrilling Horror Novel that Plays with Form
This book was one of my most anticipated books of 2024, and it did not disappoint. This horror novel gave me nightmares. I don’t think I’ll be able to stop thinking about it for quite some time. As of right now, it’s my favorite book of the year, and I’m so excited it’s out now so that all of you can experience it for yourself!
