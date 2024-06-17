Let’s Get Retro-Active: ’80s & ’90s Anime Goodies

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_. View All posts by Erica Ezeifedi

Lately, I’ve been noticing a growing interest in ’80s and ’90s anime. While the Algorithm rules all, and some of the retro anime things I’ve seen on social media can be attributed to me, the responses I’ve been seeing to the material always seem to lament how much better the artwork for anime movies and shows was 30 and 40 years ago. On the one hand, I think part of this has to do with a sort of modern-day exhaustion. Many times, a lot of a particular medium may have pieces that are very similar. It’s these similarities that, a few years into the future, may define the particular era they were apart of. Looking at past works can give consumers a respite from what feels like the monotony of what they’re used to seeing. I think this is very apparent in music, but of course, it also happens with anime.