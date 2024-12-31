Let’s Kick It Back to 2015 for This Read Harder Challenge

I had so much fun with Sophie Gonzales’ last YA sapphic romance Never Ever Getting Back Together, so I’m so excited for a new one! Princess Rosemary of Henland is recovering from a major scandal that lost her the trust of not only her country but also her best friend. The last thing she needs in her life is a new romance. But then Danni shows up on campus. Danni is a talented pianist attending Bramppath College on a music scholarship, and she quickly becomes close friends with Rose’s ex-best friend. Still, even with rumors flying, Danni can’t help but find herself drawn to Rose.