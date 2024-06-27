Excellent 2024 YA Books with Nonbinary Characters, Plus YA Book News for June 27, 2024

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

Is it sizzling where you’re at because here in the upper Midwest, we’re onto nearly our third week of oppressive heat. It’s not uncommon for it to get hot, especially in the summer, but these temperatures and this stretch of them are not common until late July or August. I’ve got a feeling it’s going to be one long summer…and I say this as someone who really likes this season. I may be adjusting my outside reading plans for early mornings and late evenings, if at all, given how rough it is to be out there for long.

Let’s get into the books though. Although we champion LGBTQ+ people and books all year long, I didn’t want to not offer up another Pride-themed list before June concludes, in addition to this week’s YA book news.

Bookish Baubles

How flipping adorable is this Polly Pocket-inspired sticker featuring a rainbow bookshelf? I want to crawl inside this world so much. The Caboodle detail is an extra A++++. $3.

What’s Up in YA? Newsletter Sign up for What’s Up In YA? to receive all things young adult literature.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

2024 Nonbinary YA Releases

If 10 years ago you’d asked for YA books featuring nonbinary characters, there would be very, very few. While there certainly aren’t boatloads now, the difference in just a decade is worth noting. You can not only find these books much more easily now, but they’re being promoted, shared, and championed. It’s refreshing and necessary.

Nonbinary is an umbrella category to describe people who don’t align their gender with either “male” or “female.” This is, of course, a huge simplification, as nonbinary folks can identify in a number of ways, including agender, bigender, demigender, genderqueer, genderfluid, multigender, polygender, and more. There is incredible and powerful nuance in gender identification.