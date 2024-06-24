The 2024 Locus Award Winners
This weekend, the Locus Science Fiction Foundation announced the winners of this year’s Locus Awards. Given in a number of categories spanning speculative fiction, including best science fiction, best horror, best young adult novel, and more, these awards honor the best of the best in a given year.
Here are some of this year’s winners.
Science Fiction Novel
- System Collapse by Martha Wells
Fantasy Novel
- Witch King by Martha Wells
Horror Novel
- A House with Good Bones by T. Kingfisher
Young Adult Novel
- Promises Stronger Than Darkness by Charlie Jane Anders
First Novel
- The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera
Novella
- Thornhedge by T. Kingfisher
Novelette
- “The Rainbow Bank“ by Uchechukwu Nwaka (GigaNotoSaurus 8/23)
Short Story
- “How to Raise a Kraken in Your Bathtub“ by P. Djèlí Clark (Uncanny 1-2/23)
Anthology
- Out There Screaming edited by Jordan Peele & John Joseph Adams
Collection
- White Cat, Black Dog by Kelly Link
Nonfiction
- Space Crone by Ursula K. Le Guin
Illustrated and Art Book
- The Culture: The Drawings by Iain M. Banks
Learn more about the Locus Awards and check out all of the winners and finalists in each category here.
