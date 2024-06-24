Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
The 2024 Locus Award Winners

This weekend, the Locus Science Fiction Foundation announced the winners of this year’s Locus Awards. Given in a number of categories spanning speculative fiction, including best science fiction, best horror, best young adult novel, and more, these awards honor the best of the best in a given year.

Here are some of this year’s winners.

Science Fiction Novel

Fantasy Novel

Horror Novel

Young Adult Novel

First Novel

Novella

Novelette

  • “The Rainbow Bank“ by Uchechukwu Nwaka (GigaNotoSaurus 8/23)

Short Story

  • “How to Raise a Kraken in Your Bathtub“ by P. Djèlí Clark (Uncanny 1-2/23)

Anthology

Collection

Nonfiction

Illustrated and Art Book

Learn more about the Locus Awards and check out all of the winners and finalists in each category here.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

