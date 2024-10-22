the cover of It Lasts Forever and Then It's Over repeating with a crow in the foreground
News

This is the Winner of the 2024 Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction

The Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction recognizes authors who are "realists of a larger reality," and here is this year's winner.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

The Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction recognizes authors who are “realists of a larger reality, who can imagine real grounds for hope and see alternatives to how we live now”—the kind of stories Ursula K. Le Guin referenced in her 2014 National Book Awards speech. This year, the $25,000 prize was awarded by a panel of judges made up of Margaret Atwood, Omar El Akkad, Megan Giddings, Ken Liu, and Carmen Maria Machado.

the cover of It Lasts Forever and Then It's Over

The winner of the 2024 Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction is Anne de Marcken for her novella It Lasts Forever and Then It’s Over. Here’s how the panel describes it:

“It Lasts Forever and Then It’s Over is a work of quietly detonative imagination. Written in the guise of a zombie novel, it quickly reveals itself to be a deeply felt meditation on the many afterlives of memory, the strange disorienting space where our pasts go to disintegrate. As the heroine wanders a shattered world, clutching a dead crow that is still muttering away, she becomes an incarnation of grief—its numbness and regrets and heartbreaks—and of the inevitability of our decline: we are what we lose. Haunting, poignant, and surprisingly funny, Anne de Marcken’s book is a tightly written tour de force about what it is to be human.”

You can watch de Marcken’s acceptance speech on YouTube, where she recounts reading Le Guin’s Earthsea books and having “that feeling of recognition, that feeling of vast, intimate possibility, perfectly clearly. I took it with me into life, and I feel it still today. And it’s how I write, toward a feeling. I think Ursula K. Le Guin taught me this. So my first thanks goes to her. Thank you to Ursula K. Le Guin for helping me to become the writer that I wanted to be, and thank you for this prize.”

2024 Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction Shortlist

The Skin and Its Girl Book Cover

The Saint of Bright Doors by Vajra Chandrasekera

The Skin and its Girl by Sarah Cypher

It Lasts Forever and Then It’s Over by Anne de Marcken

Orbital by Samantha Harvey

Sift by Alissa Hattman

The Library of Broken Worlds by Alaya Dawn Johnson

cover of The Siege of Burning Grass by Premee Mohamed; painting of a crow wearing a forest green suit jacket

Those Beyond the Wall by Micaiah Johnson

The Siege of Burning Grass by Premee Mohamed

Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh

Mammoths at the Gates by Nghi Vo

Read more about the 2024 Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction at the Ursula K. Le Guin website.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

More breaking news here