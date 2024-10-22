This is the Winner of the 2024 Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction

The winner of the 2024 Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction is Anne de Marcken for her novella It Lasts Forever and Then It’s Over. Here’s how the panel describes it:

“It Lasts Forever and Then It’s Over is a work of quietly detonative imagination. Written in the guise of a zombie novel, it quickly reveals itself to be a deeply felt meditation on the many afterlives of memory, the strange disorienting space where our pasts go to disintegrate. As the heroine wanders a shattered world, clutching a dead crow that is still muttering away, she becomes an incarnation of grief—its numbness and regrets and heartbreaks—and of the inevitability of our decline: we are what we lose. Haunting, poignant, and surprisingly funny, Anne de Marcken’s book is a tightly written tour de force about what it is to be human.”