Voting for the 2024 Goodreads Choice Awards has Begun!

The opening round of the 2024 Goodreads Choice Awards has started, and it continues until November 24th. Following that is the final round of voting, which will have only a shortlist of the most popular books from round one. That opens November 26th and runs until December 1st. The winners are announced December 5th.

There are books in 15 categories to vote for: Fiction, Historical Fiction, Mystery & Thriller, Romance, Romantasy, Fantasy, Science Fiction, Horror, Debut Novel, Audiobook, Young Adult Fantasy, Young Adult Fiction, Nonfiction, Memoir, and History & Biography. The categories have changed slightly from last year: Romantasy has stuck around, but Humor has been replaced with Audiobook.