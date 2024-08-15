15% Off Romance Book Sale on Bookshop.org

In celebration of National Read a Romance Novel Month, Bookshop.org is having a sale on select romance books with the code ROMANCE. It’s good until August 31st.

Since 2020, Bookshop.org has earned more that $32 million for local bookstores—more than 80% of which has gone directly to bookstores and publishers—so buying from Bookshop.org is directly helping indie bookstores.

If you’d like to support local bookstores and get in on some great romance, Bookshop.org has organized their discounted romance books into four categories to honor Read a Romance Month: Adult Romance Books, Adult LGBTQ+ Books, Romance Bokos Headed for the Big Screen, and Romantasy Books.

Use code ROMANCE to get 15% off the following books and more on Bookshop.org:

How to End a Love Story by Yulin Kuang

Funny Story by Emily Henry

Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez

A Little Kissing Between Friends by Chencia C. Higgins

A Banh Mi for Two by Trinity Nguyen

Don’t Want You Like a Best Friend by Emma R. Alban

Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan

The Spanish Love Deception by Elena Armas

You Should Be So Lucky by Cat Sebastian

A Fate Inked in Blood by Danielle L. Jensen

For a full list of the romance books on sale, visit Bookshop.org.

