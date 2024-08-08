Your Favorite Queer Middle Grade Books of the Year

I hope August has been treating you well so far! I can’t believe we only have a few weeks left of summer. On the bright side, we’re moving into what I believe is the best reading season of the year: there’s nothing cozier than curling up under a blanket with a book and a mug of tea while watching the leaves fall outside the window.

Today, I have some updates on my reading life, and I’d love to hear what you’ve been reading lately! I also have some of your answers from the Read Harder 2024 Halfway Check-In Survey — specifically, your favorite books that you read for task #6, Read a middle grade book with an LGBTQIA main character. Let’s jump into it!