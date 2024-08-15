YA Women in Translation + YA Book News: August 15, 2024
August is Women in Translation Month, an annual celebration of books by women authors across the globe whose books have been translated for an English-reading audience. We know that books in translation are already rare in YA, so it is likely little surprise that women’s work in translation lags behind that of male counterparts (and any global writers beyond the gender binary, even rarer). But translated literature is special. It’s incredible to think about the relationship that happens between the author’s initial creation in one language and the finished product as translated by someone else. The author and translator create something that is both a reworking of the original as well as something wholly its own.
Translated literature is yet another way to expand your reading horizons. Let’s take a look at some excellent women in translation for YA readers. Note that the women in translation here are the original authors; it might be the case that the translator is not.
Another note here: although American YA has grown in diversity over the last ten years, the works in translation are still more often than not books by white authors. That’s reflected here.
The Color of the Sky Is the Shape of the Heart by Chesil, translated by Takami Nieda
Translated from Japanese, the novel follows 17-year-old Ginny Park, who is close to being expelled from school. She lives in Oregon with a picture book author named Stephanie; Ginny ended up there when she’d been expelled from her last school in Hawaii.
What unravels is a story of how Ginny got to where she is, all thanks to a note she found scrawled on one of Stephanie’s works. It’s a book about Ginny being born Korean in Japan and always existing in some “in-between” space.
The book is inspired by Chesil’s own childhood.
Layers: A Memoir by Pénélope Bagieu, translated by Montana Kane
This is a collection of 15 short stories from Bagieu’s childhood through her awkward teenage years, and it is inspired by her own diaries from these periods of her life. It’s a relatable collection, exploring what it is to be young, awkward, and in that challenging space between where she is and where she wants to be.
Bagieu does some of my favorite graphic novels, and if you love this one or want to look for something of a different flavor, check out Exquisite Corpse (my favorite!) or California Dreamin‘.
Oksi by Mari Ahokoivu, translated by Silja-Maaria Aronpuro
Graphic novels in translation are such powerful reads. There’s really something universal about imagery and as readers, you get to understand that on a visceral level when the text is in translation. You pick up even more from the book.
Ahokoivu’s story is a spin on Finnish folklore, following a family of bears, wherein mother works to ensure the safety of her young ones while avoiding the dark, scary forest. It’s a story of new and old gods, family legacy, and the stars.
Pardalita by Joana Estrela, translated by Lyn Miller-Lachmann
Raquel, who is 16, lives in a small Portugese town where she’s been kicked out of school. Why? She cussed out a school aid for being nosy about her father’s new marriage. Everyone knows everyone’s business, but it’s still not everyone’s business.
Then she meets Pardalita. Pardalita is an artist planning to move to Lisbon after graduation, but in the interim, she and Racquel get to know one another…and Racquel starts to catch some serious feelings.
This read, translated from Portuguese, is told through prose, verse, and art.
Room Service by Maren Stoffels, translated by Laura Watkinson
Want a bloody thrill ride in translation from Dutch? Look no further. This fast-paced paperback original follows a group of teenagers staying at a luxury hotel to celebrate a birthday party. Sounds great, doesn’t it? Too bad the Thing That Happened Last Year that the teens are trying to pretend did not happen isn’t going to stay buried, as someone is leaving notes, reminding them what happened.
The notes are warning them that revenge is coming.
Snowglobe by Soyoung Park, translated by Joungmin Lee Comfort
Snowglobe is beneath a dome, and it is the only place that is warm anymore. The less fortunate don’t get to live there, and instead, they face the brutal, unrelenting cold every day to get to their jobs, which help supply to power to keep Snowglobe warm. Reprieve comes to them via the 24-hour feed constantly showing the lavish lives being lived inside the dome.
Chobahm’s life is about watching what’s happening in the globe. One of her favorite shows stars Goh Haeri. When Haeri dies, and Chobahm is selected to replace her on the show, Chobahm thinks this is the key to a better life.
Except what is happening in the dome is not the dream. Not even close.
This translated book from Korean is pitched as part Squid Game and part Hunger Games (and that’s spot on—I enjoyed it!).
Young Adult Book News
- Read your way into all of the new science fiction and fantasy releases for August.
- Quill & Quire has their fall preview of Canadian YA releases.
- YA authors reminisce about the legacy of Sweet Valley High.
- Lamar Giles’s YA novel The Getaway has been picked up for television adaptation.
- Here’s the first official trailer for Uglies, hitting Netflix next month.
- Did you know that the adaptation of Loveboat, Taipei hit Netflix last week? It did.
- This year’s Lodestar Award for best speculative fiction novel went to a novel that’s not a YA book. Certainly, it has YA appeal, but it was published for adults, not young adults. So that’s nice.
- An actual YA book did win the Canadian Aurora Award for best science fiction/fantasy in YA books.
