YA Women in Translation + YA Book News: August 15, 2024

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

August is Women in Translation Month, an annual celebration of books by women authors across the globe whose books have been translated for an English-reading audience. We know that books in translation are already rare in YA, so it is likely little surprise that women’s work in translation lags behind that of male counterparts (and any global writers beyond the gender binary, even rarer). But translated literature is special. It’s incredible to think about the relationship that happens between the author’s initial creation in one language and the finished product as translated by someone else. The author and translator create something that is both a reworking of the original as well as something wholly its own.

Translated literature is yet another way to expand your reading horizons. Let’s take a look at some excellent women in translation for YA readers. Note that the women in translation here are the original authors; it might be the case that the translator is not.