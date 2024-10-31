YA Books and Stories Set On Halloween

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

It’s the most wonderful day of the year: Halloween is here! Whether you’re more of a hang out on your couch and enjoy cozy films celebrator or someone who loves to dress up in an elaborate costume and go out for the night, there is always a little time to dip into a good YA book or short story set on Halloween. These are surprisingly few and far between, but they exist, and they are perfect for enjoying today, tomorrow, and (obviously) all year long.

Find below an array of YA books and short stories that take place entirely on or primarily on Halloween. These aren’t stories that are simply horror or that are set in the larger fall season. These books are happening on Halloween or have Halloween as a primary setting. Some are going to be scarier and some will be sweeter. Take your pick.