The Ultimate Updated Guide to YA Short Stories

In 2020, following several conversations with YA readers, authors, librarians, and educators, it became clear that one of the challenges of short stories in young adult literature was that finding those by your favorite author can be cumbersome. Many authors keep a list of their contributions to anthologies on their website, but no single catalog of short stories made it possible to find as much information as possible about this common story format in a single place. I put together the ultimate guide to YA short stories here to both facilitate finding the information and to highlight how many short stories are out there for teen and YA readers.

That guide to YA short stories ended with those published in 2019. Five years have elapsed since then—and for many of us, the longest five years of our lives—and dozens of new YA short story collections have been published. It seems only appropriate to expand upon that original guide.

I’ve scoured through YA anthologies past and present—up to those published prior to 2024—and pulled together an index to their contents by author. This is meant to help you seek out stories by your favorite authors,  with a guide to the books in which they appear.

The task of compiling this information is not quick, easy, or without limitation. This index to YA short stories does not include short stories which are interconnected in an anthology. That leaves out a few books, but not as many as one might anticipate. Shaun David Hutchinson’s anthologies and Hungry Hearts, edited by Elise Chapman and Caroline Tung Richmond, are examples of this type of book. Those can and should get their own kind of recognition. This index also doesn’t include short story collections by a single author. Holly Black and Kelly Link are two, among many others, who’ve done solo short story collections. Likewise, the index does not include short stories only published online or in genre publications. Those are much more difficult to track down and are, again, worthy of their own compilation.

I’ve used my knowledge of YA to whittle down the index here to YA authors who are well-known, well-published, or new and emerging voices. Some haven’t yet published a YA title, while others haven’t done so in quite a while; YA authors who have only published in YA anthologies thus far are included if they’ve published several short stories. I’ve pulled from this list YA short stories by adult authors who haven’t written for YA otherwise unless they edited the collection. This is to keep the index limited to YA short stories by YA authors.

The short stories below are organized by the author’s last name. Each of the stories and their respective anthologies are listed below the author, and in cases where stories are co-authored, the story appears under both author names. I haven’t included descriptions of the story because that’s impossible without having read them all. But by including the book in which you can find the story, it should give a good idea of the themes the story might have. Perhaps it’ll encourage the ultimate goal of this project, which is to get more people excited to read short stories. After all, the 2024 Printz Award—the highest honor given to a work of young adult literature—was given for the first time to a collection of short stories, The Collectors edited by A. S. King.

Some of these books might be out of print since they’re beyond 10 years old. But chances are you can track them down at a library, and some of the authors may have republished these stories on their websites or elsewhere, depending on whether or not they own the republication rights.

Again, this isn’t comprehensive, but it is pretty robust and, I hope, useful for readers seeking YA short stories by their favorite YA writers.

YA Short Stories By YA Writers

Peter Abrahams

Tahir Abrar

Olivia Abtahi

Elizabeth Acevedo

Dahlia Adler

Jaime Adoff

Nafiza Afad

Ann Aguirre

Renée Ahdieh

Samira Ahmed

Karen Akins

Courtney Alameda

Melissa Albert

William Alexander

Carrie S. Allen

Adi Alsaid

Ameriie

K. Ancrum

Jodi Lynn Anderson

Lily Anderson

MT Anderson

Maria E. Andreu

  • “The Curandera and The Alchemist” (Come On In)

Jack Maia Arlow

Jennifer L. Armentrout

Kelley Armstrong

David Arnold

Aashna Avachat

Arushi Avachat

Nafiza Azad

Stefan Bachmann

Paolo Bacigalupi

Morgan Baden

Schuyler Bailar

Karen Bao

Tracey Baptiste

Leigh Bardugo

Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Christopher Barzak

Melissa Bashardoust

Kalynn Bayron

Elizabeth Bear

Terry J. Benton-Walker

Fox Benwell

Josh Berk

Tanaz Bhathena

Tashie Bhuiyan

James Bird

Holly Black

Kendare Blake

Francesca Lia Block

Coe Booth

Tonya Boteju

Tori Bovalino

David Bowles

Akemi Dawn Bowman

Erin Bowman

Libba Bray

Sarah Rees Brennan

Zac Brewer

Kevin Brooks

Alex Brown

Jennifer Brown

Keah Brown

Roseanne A. Brown

Joseph Bruchac

Elise Bryant

Meg Cabot

Rachel Caine

Patrice Caldwell

Rocky Callen

A. R. Capetta

A.R. Capetta and Cory McCarthy

Rae Carson

Ally Carter

Caela Carter

Kiera Cass

Kristin Cast

Cecil Castellucci

Brittany Cavallero

J.C. Cervantes

Olivia Chadha

Soman Chainani

Gloria Chao

Elsie Chapman

Erica M. Chapman

Sona Charaipotra

e.E. Charlton-Trujillo

Gina Chen

Cherry Cheva

Preeti Chhibber

Kat Cho

Roshani Chokshi

Nicole Chung

Rin Chupeco

Cassandra Clare

Kristin Elizabeth Clark

Dhonielle Clayton

J. Anderson Coats

Rebecca Coffindaffer

Rachel Cohn

Brandy Colbert

Jay Coles

Ally Condie

Dave Connis

Zoraida Cordova

Zoraida Cordova and Natalie C. Parker

Eireann Corrigan

Rob Costello

Katie Cotugno

Elizabeth Craft

  • “You Are a Prom Queen, Dance Dance Dance” (21 Proms)

Erin A. Craig

Andrea Cremer

Mayra Cuevas

Julie C. Dao

Sayantani DasGupta

Somaiya Daud

Jocelyn Davies

Ana Davila Cardinal

Charlotte Nicole Davis

g. heron davis

Melissa de la Cruz

Charles de Lint

Mason Deaver

Heather Demetrios

Susan Dennard

Tracy Deonn

Kimberly Derting

Auriane Desombre

Ananya Devarajan

  • “The Ultimate Guide to Orientation” (Study Break)

Kelly deVos

Natasha Diaz

Cory Doctorow

Jaclyn Dolamore

Mayra Lazara Dole

Ryan Douglass

Alechia Dow

Kathleen Duey

Jeanne DuPrau

Helen Dunbar

Corinne Duyvis

Madeline Dyer

H.E. Edgmon

Daniel Ehrenhaft

Simon Elkeles

Zetta Elliot

Sami Ellis

Kate Ellison

Stephen Emond

Sarah Enni

Julie Eshbaugh

Elizabeth Eulberg

Desiree M. Evans

Hafsah Faizal

Sara Faring

Sara Farizan

Saracia J. Fennell

Becca Fitzpatrick

Huntley Fitzpatrick

Isaac Fitzsimons

Sharon G. Flake

Patrick Flores-Scott

Gayle Forman

Aimee Friedman

Neil Gaiman

Eric Gansworth

Romina Garber

Kami Garcia

Guadalupe Garcia-Marquez

Kati Gardner

Camryn Garrett

Sonia Gensler

  • “Untethered” (Grim)

Lauren Gibaldi

Shannon Gibney

Lamar Giles

Nikita Gill

Kathleen Glasgow

Chloe Gong

Maurene Goo

Juliana Goodman

Courtney Gould

Steven Gould

Michael Grant

Tessa Gratton

Byron Graves

Claudia Gray

Monique Gray Smith

John Green

I. W. Gregorio

Nikki Grimes

Bethany Hagen

Erin Hahn

Jenny Han

Frances Hardinge

Kim Harrison

Kate Hart

Brett Hartinger

  • “The Question: A Play in One Act” (21 Proms)

Kika Hatzopoulou

Rachel Hawkins

Joan He

Karen Healey

Heidi Heilig

Leah Henderson

Sarah Henning

Christine Heppermann

Faith Erin Hicks

Tanuja Desai Hidier

Abigail Hing Wen

Amanda Hocking

  • “The Pink” (Grim)

Nancy Holder

Ellen Hopkins

Nalo Hopkinson

Nasugraq Rainey Hopson

A.G. Howard

James Howe

June Hur

Shaun David Hutchinson

Jennifer Iacopelli

Isabel Ibanez

Jordan Ifueko

Justina Ireland

Meredith Ireland

Kosoko Jackson

Tiffany D. Jackson

S. Jae-Jones

Michelle Jaffe

Adiba Jaigidar

Zakiya N. Jamal

Brian James

Emiko Jean

N. K. Jemisin

Kelly Jensen

Alaya Dawn Johnson

Christine Johnson

Leah Johnson

Maureen Johnson

Varian Johnson

E.K. Johnston

Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal

Amanda Joy

Susan Juby

“Flattened” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)

Julie Kagawa

Naomi Kanakia

Lydia Kang

Claire Kann

Sheba Karim

Anahita Karthik

Michelle Ruiz Keil

Miranda Kenneally

Beth Kephart

Kody Keplinger

Adib Khorram

Caitlin R. Kiernan

A. S. King

Ellen Klages

Elizabeth Knox

Ron Koertge

Ron Koertge

“Baby” (Teeth: Vampire Tales)

E.M. Kokie

Bill Konigsburg

Will Kostakis

Jay Kristoff

Stephanie Kuehn

Ellen Kushner

Naz Kutub

Nina LaCour

Margo Lanagan

Justine Larbalestier

Estelle Laure

James Lecesne

C. B. Lee

Emery Lee

Lori M. Lee

Mackenzi Lee

Stacey Lee

Tanith Lee

Y.S. Lee

David Levithan

Christina Li

Elie Lichtenschein

Roselle Lim

Kelly Link

Rachael Lippincott

Darcie Little Badger

Lesley Livingston

Emily Lloyd-Jones

Malinda Lo

Katherine Locke

E. Lockhart

Alex London

Katherine Longshore

Emery Lord

amanda lovelace

Marie Lu

Elisa Ludwig

Barry Lyga

Chris Lynch

Jonathan Maberry

  • “Fat Girl With a Knife” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)
  • “You Know Something’s Happening Here” (Behind The Song)

Samantha Mabry

  • “We Fail” (That Way Madness Lies)

David Macinnis Gill

  • “Praise the Lord and Pass The Little Debbies” (Rural Voices)

Torrey Maldonado

  • “Different” (Boundless: 20 Voices Celebrating Multicultural and Multiracial Identities)
  • “Trespassers Will Be…” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)

Karen Mahoney

  • “Falling to Ash” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)
  • “The Spirit Jar” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)

Sangu Mandanna

  • “Dismantle the Sun” (Magic Has No Borders)
  • “Five Times Shiva Met Harry” (Color Outside the Lines)
  • “Upon the Horizon’s Verge” (Welcome Home)

Kekla Magoon

  • “For a Moment, Underground” (Things I’ll Never Say: Stories About Our Secret Selves)
  • “Makeshift” (I See Reality: Twelve Short Stories About Real Life)
  • “Out of the Silence” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)
  • ”Pulse of the Panthers” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)

Kerry Maniscalco

  • “The Nightingale’s Lament” (Mermaids Never Drown)

Racquel Marie

  • “La Patasola” (Our Shadows Have Claws)
  • “Sophomore Slump” (Study Break: 11 College Tales from Orientation to Graduation)

Melissa Marr

  • “Awakened” (Rags & Bones: New Twists on Timeless Tales)
  • “Corpse Eaters” (Shards and Ashes)
  • “Love Struck” (Love Is Hell)
  • “Transition” (Teeth: Vampire Tales)

Zoe Marriott

  • “Storm Clouds Fleeing From the Wind” (Things I’ll Never Say: Stories About Our Secret Selves)

Syed M. Masood

  • “Sehra” (My Big Fat Desi Wedding)

Wendy Mass

  • “The Stars at the Finish Line” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)

Elizabeth May

  • “Why they Watch Us Burn” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)

Kwame Mbalia

  • “Honor Code” (Cool. Awkward. Black.)
  • “Liberia” (A Universe of Wishes)

Lish McBride

  • “We Should Get Jerseys ‘Cause We Make a Good Team” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)

Sarah McCarry

  • “Girl Lessons” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

Cory McCarthy

  • “Museum of Misery” (The Collectors)

Patricia McCormick

  • “Orange Alert” (Up All Night)
  • “Smoking Lessons” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)

Joy McCullough

  • “Out of the Storm” (That Way Madness Lies)

Myra McEntire

  • “Beer Buckets and Baby Jesus” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)
  • “Naughty or Nice” (Defy The Dark)

Katharine McGee

  • “Click” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)

Mindy McGinnis

  • “Census Man” (Welcome Home)

L.L. McKinney

Anna-Marie McLemore

  • “The Blood On My Hands” (Body Talk)
  • “La Bruja y La Sierna” (Eternally Yours)
  • “Cristal y Ceniza” (A Universe of Wishes)
  • “Glamour” (The Radical Element)
  • “King of the Fairies” (That Way Madness Lies)
  • “Liberty” (Serendipity: Ten Romantic Tropes, Transformed)
  • “Love Spell”(Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
  • “Play House” (The Collectors)
  • “Queeros and Villains” (Generation Wonder: The New Age of Heroes)
  • “Reign of Diamonds” (Reclaim the Stars)
  • “Roja” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)
  • “Sugar Plum” (At Midnight)
  • “Turn the Sky to Petals” (Color Outside the Lines)

Lisa McMann

  • “The Angriest Man” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)

Karen M. McManus

  • “Never Have I Ever” (Up All Night)

Casey McQuiston

  • “Bloody, Lovely” (Eternally Yours)

Richelle Mead

  • “Blue Moon” (Immortal: Love Stories with Bite)
  • “Homecoming” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)
  • “Sunshine”  (Kisses From Hell)

Meg Medina

  • “The Birth of Susi Go-Go” (The Radical Element)
  • “The Mark of a Good Man” (Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed)

Tehlor Kay Mejia

  • “Doublespeak” (All Signs Point to Yes)
  • “Healing Rosa” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)
  • “Starsong” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)

Sandhya Menon

  • “My Demon Prince Charming” (Eternally Yours)
  • “The Surprise Match” (Serendipity: Ten Romantic Tropes, Transformed)

Anne Meriano

  • “Just Tell Them You Play Soccer” (Game On: 15 Tales of Wins, Losses, and Everything In Between)
  • “Shame and Social Media” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)
  • “Warning Bells” (Living Beyond Borders)
  • “When You Bring a Dog to Prom” (Up All Night: 13 Stories Between Sunrise and Sunset)

Billy Merrell

  • “My Boyfriend Refuses To Speak In Iambic Pentameter” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)
  • “Off Like a Prom Dress” (21 Proms)

Marissa Meyer

  • ”Gold in the Roots of the Grass” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)
  • “The Sea Witch” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)
  • “Shooting Stars” (Serendipity: Ten Romantic Tropes, Transformed)

Stephenie Meyer

  • “Hell on Earth” (Prom Nights From Hell)

Elizabeth Miles

  • “Defense Mechanisms” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)

Kirsten Miller

  • “Nemesis” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)

Linsey Miller

  • “Give Up the Ghost” (Being Ace)

Saundra Mitchell

  • ”Bonnie and Clyde” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)
  • “The Chosen One” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)
  • “Far From Home” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
  • “Now Bid Time Return” (Defy The Dark)
  • “Origin Story” (Transmogrify!)
  • “Thinner than Water” (Grim)

Sarah Mlynowski

  • “Cruisin’” (Vacations From Hell)
  • “Your Big Night” (21 Proms)

Goldy Moldavsky

  • “Good Shabbos” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)
  • “Hispanic Jewish Bingo” (Boundless: 20 Voices Celebrating Multicultural and Multiracial Identities)

Hillary Monahan

  • “Breathe You In” (Every Body Shines: 16 Stories About Living Fabulously Fat)
  • “Red” (His Hideous Heart)
  • “The Soft Place” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)

Vanessa Montalban

Candice Montgomery

  • “Bend The Truth, Break It Too” (Transmogrify!)
  • “Formation” (All Signs Point to Yes)
  • “Kick. Push. Coast” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
  • “Save The Lead” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)

Ashia Monet

  • “Be Not Afraid” (All These Sunken Souls)

Nina Moreno

  • “Magical Offerings” (Reclaim the Stars)
  • “She Could Be A Farmer” (Game On: 15 Tales of Wins, Losses, and Everything In Between)

Kass Morgan

  • “259 Million Miles” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)

Lauren Morrill

  • “Invited” (Welcome Home)

Brittany Morris

  • “The Green Thumb Ward” (Together, Apart)
  • “Queeniums for Greenium!” (The Black Girl Survives In This One)

Circe Moskowitz

  • “Creatures of Kings” (Creatures of Kings)
  • “No Harm Done” (All These Sunken Souls)

Hannah Moskowitz

  • “Neilah” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)

Maya Motayne

  • “Color-Coded” (Reclaim the Stars)

Maika and Maritza Moulte

  • “Beware the Empty Subway Car” (Our Shadows Have Claws)
  • “Black Girl Nature Group” (The Black Girl Survives In This One)

Sarah Mughal Rana

  • “A Wedding Recipe for Disaster” (My Big Fat Desi Wedding)

Julie Murphy

  • “Bye Bye, Piper Berry” (Serendipity: Ten Romantic Tropes, Transformed)
  • “Fifty Swimsuits” (Body Talk)
  • “The First and Last Kiss” (Mermaids Never Drown)
  • “Lessons for Beginners” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)
  • “Senior Year Sucks” (Vampires Never Get Old)
  • “Something Real” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)

E.C. Myers

  • “The Cage” (Tasting Light: Ten Science Fiction Stories to Rewire Your Perceptions)
  • “City Girl” (Behind The Song)
  • “Kiss and Kiss and Kiss and Tell” (Kaleidoscope: Diverse YA Science Fiction and Fantasy Stories)
  • “The Land of the Morning Calm” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)

Lily Myers

  • “I Have Always Eaten The Bread” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
  • “Shrinking Women” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

Walter Dean Myers

  • “Tags”  (Fresh Ink)

Lauren Myracle

  • “The Corsage” (Prom Nights From Hell)

G. Neri

  • “Pool Bandits” (The Collectors)
  • “Under Berlin” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)

Marieke Nijkamp

  • “Anchor Points” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)
  • “Better For All The World” (The Radical Element)
  • “Changeling” (His Hideous Heart)
  • “Con Nights, Parallel Hearts” (Up All Night: 13 Stories Between Sunrise and Sunset)
  • “The Day The Dragon Came” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)

Garth Nix

  • “A Handful of Ashes” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)
  • “Happy Go Lucky”(Kaleidoscope: Diverse YA Science Fiction and Fantasy Stories)
  • “The Highest Justice” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)
  • “Losing Her Divinity” (Rags & Bones: New Twists on Timeless Tales)
  • “Peace in Our Time” (Steampunk! An Anthology of Fantastically Rich and Strange Stories)
  • “The Quiet Knight” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)
  • “Triangle Solo” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)
  • “Vampire Weather” (Teeth: Vampire Tales)
  • “You Won’t Feel a Thing” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)

Alyson Noel

  • “Bring Me to Life” (Kisses From Hell)

Naomi Novik

  • “Purity Test” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)

Naomi Shihab Nye

  • “Lexicon” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)

Sarah Ockler

  • “The Moth and the Spider” (Defy The Dark)

Daniel José Older

  • “Flecha” (Reclaim the Stars)
  • “Many Stories, Many Roads” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
  • “A Stranger at the Bochinche” (Fresh Ink)

Axie Oh

  • “Mecha Girl” (Generation Wonder: The New Age of Heroes)
  • “A Unique Point of View” (Writing In Color: The Lessons We’ve Learned)

Ellen Oh

  • “The Last Day”  (Diverse Energies)
  • “Second Chances” (Behind The Song)

Tochi Onyebuchi

  • “Habibi” (A Universe of Wishes)
  • “The Hero’s Journey” (Cool. Awkward. Black.)
  • “Samson and the Delilahs” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)
  • “The Tragedy of Cory Lanez” (That Way Madness Lies)

Amparo Ortiz

  • “The Boy From Hell” (Our Shadows Have Claws)
  • “La Cotorra y El Flamboyan” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)
  • “#Goals” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)

Mark Oshiro

  • “Eres Un Poncho” (Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed)
  • “Fake Scorpio” (All Signs Point to Yes)
  • “How Slow the Snow Is Falling” (When We Become Ours)
  • “Mirrors, Windows & Selfies” (Vampires Never Get Old)
  • “Refresh” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
  • “Shipwrecked” (That Way Madness Lies)
  • “This Is Our Manifesto” (Reclaim the Stars)
  • “Unmoor” (A Universe of Wishes)

Shelly Page

  • “Anna” (Night of the Living Queers)

Danielle Paige

  • “The Actress” (A Phoenix First Must Burn)
  • “The Dark, Scary Parts and All” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)
  • “Prom” (Color Outside the Lines)
  • “Something Borrowed, or The Costume” (Generation Wonder: The New Age of Heroes)

Natalie C. Parker

  • “Cass, An, and Dra” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)
  • “The Silk Blade” (A Universe of Wishes)
  • “The Sweet Trade” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)
  • “Vampires Never Say Die” (Vampires Never Get Old)

Shannon Parker

  • “Tunneling Through” (Welcome Home)

Sajini Patel

  • “One Day” (Together, Apart)

Sonia Patel

  • “Nothing Feels No Pain” (Ab(solutely) Normal: Short Stories That Smash Mental Health Stereotypes)

Jackson Pearce

  • “Sell Out” (Grim)
  • “Where The Light Is” (Defy The Dark)

Mary E. Pearson

  • “Gargouille” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)

Susan Beth Pfeffer

  • “Reunion” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)

Ashley Hope Pérez

  • “The ‘Nice Girl’ Feminist” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
  • “What Home Is” (Rural Voices)

Mitali Perkins

  • “Three Pointer” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)

Stephanie Perkins

  • “In Ninety Minutes, Turn North” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)
  • “It’s a Yuletide Miracle, Charlie Brown” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)

Diana Peterfreund

  • “Burned Bright” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)
  • “The Care and Feeding of Your Baby Killer Unicorn” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)
  • “Errant”(Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)
  • “Foundlings” (Brave New Love: 15 Dystopian Tales of Desire)
  • “Stray Magic” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)

Junauda Petrus-Nasah

  • “Loving On Me Is Prayer: Queer Journeys Into Black Girl Self-Love” (Body Talk)
  • “Melanitis” (Tasting Light: Ten Science Fiction Stories to Rewire Your Perceptions)

Prerna Pickett

Aprilynne Pike

  • “Nature” (Defy The Dark)

Marcella Pixley

  • “Almost Beautiful” (Ab(solutely) Normal: Short Stories That Smash Mental Health Stereotypes)
  • “Hush” (I See Reality: Twelve Short Stories About Real Life)

Rebecca Podos

  • “A Story About a Girl” (At Midnight)

Laura Pohl

  • “Esmeralda” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)
  • “writing in your mother tongue” (Writing In Color: The Lessons We’ve Learned)

Aiden Polydoros

  • “It Stays With You” (The Gathering Dark: An Anthology of Folk Horror)

Cindy Pon

  • “Beautiful Venom” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)
  • “Blue Skies” (Diverse Energies)
  • “Breaking All The Rules” (Writing In Color: The Lessons We’ve Learned)
  • “The Crimson Cloak” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)

Rory Power

  • “Sharp as Any Thorn” (At Midnight)

Maya Prasad

  • “Princess” (Foreshadow: Stories to Celebrate The Magic of Reading & Writing YA)

James Preller

  • “The Mistake” (I See Reality: Twelve Short Stories About Real Life)

Natasha Preston

  • “The New Next Door Boy” (Together, Apart)

Tirzah Price

  • “Best In Show” (Rural Voices)

Liz Prince

  • “So I Guess This Is Growing Up” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

Sandra Proudman

  • “Tesoro” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)

Isabel Quintero

  • “Back of the Truck” (Ab(solutely) Normal: Short Stories That Smash Mental Health Stereotypes)
  • “From Golden State” (Come On In)

Aamna Qureshi

  • “A Cynic at Shaadi” (My Big Fat Desi Wedding)

NoNieqa Ramos

  • “Evermore” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)

CJ Redwine

  • “These Broken Stars” (Welcome Home)

Amy Reed

  • “Bless This Mess” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)

Dia Reeves

  • “Chickie Hill’s Badass Ride” (Corsets & Clockwork: 13 Steampunk Romances)
  • “The Dark Side of the Moon” (Defy The Dark)

Beth Revis

  • “Love is a Choice” (Shards and Ashes)
  • “Night Swimming” (Defy The Dark)
  • “The Other Elder” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)
  • ”Pearls”  (A Tyranny of Petticoats)

Sonora Reyes

  • “Halloween Love” (Transmogrify!)

Jason Reynolds

  • “Eraser Tattoo”  (Fresh Ink)
  • “The Ingredients” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)
  • “A Recording for Carole Before It All Goes” (The Collectors)

Karuna Riazi

  • “The Care and Keeping of Jealousy” (Writing In Color: The Lessons We’ve Learned)
  • “Faithfull” (Color Outside the Lines)
  • “L(Train)iminal” (All Signs Point to Yes)
  • “Plus One” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)

Randy Ribay

  • “Effing Nico” (Boundless: 20 Voices Celebrating Multicultural and Multiracial Identities)
  • “The Snow-Covered Sidewalk” (Welcome Home)
  • “The White Savior Does Not Save The Day” (The Collectors)

Debbie Rigaud

  • “Voilà!” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)

Caroline Tung Richmond

  • “The Coward’s Guide to Falling in Love” (Color Outside the Lines)
  • ”The Red Raven Ball” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)

William Ritter

  • “Deeply” (Welcome Home)

Lilliam Rivera

  • “My Perrero de Shame Playlist” (Body Talk)
  • “More Than Nervios” (Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed)
  • “Salvation and the Sea” (Come On In)
  • “Sugary Deaths” (Our Shadows Have Claws)
  • “The Tin Man” (Reclaim the Stars)

Rebecca Roanhorse

  • “The Boys From Blood River” (Vampires Never Get Old)
  • “The Takeback Tango” (A Universe of Wishes)
  • “When Abigail Fields Recalls Her First Death, and Subsequently, Her Best Life” (A Phoenix First Must Burn)

Caleb Roehrig

  • “Auld Acquaintance” (Serendipity: Ten Romantic Tropes, Transformed)
  • “The Glittering Death” (His Hideous Heart)
  • “What Happens in the Closet” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)

Matthue Roth

  • “The Ambush” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)
  • “Find the River” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)
  • “The Waitress” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)

Veronica Roth

  • “Hearken” (Shards and Ashes)
  • “Inertia” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)
  • “Vim and Vigor”  (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)

Rainbow Rowell

  • “Midnight” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)

Lance Rubin

  • “Jewbacca” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)

Laura Ruby

  • “Beastiary” (Vampires Never Get Old)

Meredith Russo

  • “Coda” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)
  • “The Coronation” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
  • “The Littlest Mermaid” (At Midnight)
  • “Somewhere That’s Green” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)

Marie Rutkowski

  • “Bride-Heart” (Eternally Yours)

Carrie Ryan

  • “After the Cure” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)
  • “Almost Normal” (Defy The Dark)
  • “Bougainvillea” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)
  • “The Dream Eater” (Brave New Love: 15 Dystopian Tales of Desire)
  • “Hare Moon” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)
  • “In the Forest Dark and Deep” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)
  • “The Killing Garden” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)
  • “Miasma” (Shards and Ashes)
  • “That the Machine May Progress Eternally”(Rags & Bones: New Twists on Timeless Tales)

Laila Sabreen

  • “The Final Countdown” (Study Break: 11 College Tales from Orientation to Graduation)

Sara Saedi

  • “Sixty-Four Teeth” (Body Talk)

Aisha Saeed

  • “The Smile” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)

Aminah Mae Safi

  • “Be Cool For Once” (Fresh Ink)
  • “Three Minutes” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)

Allison Saft

  • “The Ghost on the Shore” (The Gathering Dark: An Anthology of Folk Horror)

Yamile Saied Mendez

  • “All For One” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)
  • “Family Everything” (Come On In)
  • “Island Rodeo Queen” (Rural Voices)
  • “La Madrina” (Our Shadows Have Claws)
  • “Real Talk” (Writing In Color: The Lessons We’ve Learned)
  • “River People” (Reclaim the Stars)
  • “Weeping Angels” (Game On: 15 Tales of Wins, Losses, and Everything In Between)

Sofia Samatar

  • “Walkdog” (Kaleidoscope: Diverse YA Science Fiction and Fantasy Stories)

Liselle Sambury

  • “All My Best Friends Are Dead” (All These Sunken Souls)

Alex Sanchez

  • “The Secret Life of a Teenage Boy” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)

Lisa Ann Sandell

  • “See Me” (21 Proms)

Kate Scelsa

  • “The Coven” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)

Tiffany Schmidt

  • “Anyone Other Than Me” (Behind The Song)

Eliot Schrefer

  • “Player One Fight” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)

Gretchen Schreiber

  • “The Story of a Knife” (Mermaids Never Drown)

Samantha Schutz

  • “Picking” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)

Victoria Schwab/V.E. Schwab

  • “Black Hole” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)
  • “Death Knell” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)
  • “First Kill” (Vampires Never Get Old)
  • “A Royal Affair” (A Universe of Wishes)

Dana Schwartz

  • “El Al 328” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)

Michael Scott

  • “Deadwood” (Corsets & Clockwork: 13 Steampunk Romances)

Sarah Winifred Searle

  • “Keagan’s Heaven on Earth” (Serendipity: Ten Romantic Tropes, Transformed)

Nora Shalaway Carpenter

  • “Close Enough” (Rural Voices)
  • “Spidey Sense” (Ab(solutely) Normal: Short Stories That Smash Mental Health Stereotypes)

Tarun Shanker

  • “Giving Up the Ghost” with Kelly Zekas (Color Outside the Lines)

Tess Sharpe

  • “The Girl With the Blue Lantern” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)
  • “The Heart in Her Hands” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)

Nisi Shawl

  • “Otherwise” (Brave New Love: 15 Dystopian Tales of Desire)

Sara Shepard

  • “The Intern” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)

Megan Shepherd

  • “Hide and Seek” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)
  • “Lady Firebrand” (The Radical Element)

Delia Sherman

  • “Flying”  (Teeth: Vampire Tales)
  • “The Ghost of Cwmlech Manor” (Steampunk! An Anthology of Fantastically Rich and Strange Stories)
  • “The Witch in the Wood” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)

Austin Siegemund-Broka and Emily Wibberley

  • “Severe Weather Warning” (That Way Madness Lies)

Adam Silvera

  • “Happiness Goes On” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)
  • “Something Gay and Magical” (Color Outside the Lines)
  • “You, You, It’s All About You” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)

Laura Silverman

  • “Be Brave and All” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)
  • “Creature Capture” (Up All Night: 13 Stories Between Sunrise and Sunset)
  • “Do You See It Now?” (Game On: 15 Tales of Wins, Losses, and Everything In Between)

Tara Sim

  • “Between Layers” (Boundless: 20 Voices Celebrating Multicultural and Multiracial Identities)
  • “Death and the Maiden” (Color Outside the Lines)
  • “Hey There, Demons” (Night of the Living Queers)
  • “One Spell Too Many” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
  • “A Universe of Wishes” (A Universe of Wishes)

Francina Simone

  • “Letters to Charlie Brown” (Every Body Shines: 16 Stories About Living Fabulously Fat)

Jon Skovron

  • “Love is the Last Resort” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)
  • “The Raven Princess”(Grim)
  • “There’s Nowhere Else” (Defy The Dark)

Jordan Sonnenblick

  • “The Sweeter the Sin” (I See Reality: Twelve Short Stories About Real Life)

Cynthia Leitich Smith

  • “Cupid’s Beaux” (Things I’ll Never Say: Stories About Our Secret Selves)
  • “Haunted Love” (Immortal: Love Stories with Bite)
  • “The Wrath of Dawn” with Greg Leitich Smith (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)

Eric Smith 

  • “The Ghosts of Christmas Past, or When The Angel Learned To Shave” (Body Talk)
  • “In Pieces” (Welcome Home)
  • “Irish Soda Bread” (Boundless: 20 Voices Celebrating Multicultural and Multiracial Identities)
  • “Sandwiched in Between” (Color Outside the Lines)
  • “The South Street Challenge” (All Signs Point to Yes)
  • “Truffles (or Don’t Worry, The Dog Will Be Fine)” (When We Become Ours)
  • “Twenty Thousand Leagues Away From Me” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)

Jennifer E. Smith

  • “A Thousand Ways This Could All Go Wrong” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)

Lindsay Smith

  • ”City of Angels” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)
  • “Death in the Sawtooths” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
  • “Dreaming of the Dark” (That Way Madness Lies)

Jeri Smith-Ready

  • “Bridge” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)
  • “Figment” (Grim)
  • “Thief” (Eternal: More Love Stories with Bite)

Maria V Snyder

  • “Berserker Eyes” (Brave New Love: 15 Dystopian Tales of Desire)
  • “Sword Point” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)
  • “Under Amber Skies” (Corsets & Clockwork: 13 Steampunk Romances)

Rachel Lynn Solomon

  • “Aftershocks” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)

Jessica Spotswood

  • “Beware of Girls with Crooked Mouths” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
  • ”Madeleine’s Choice” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)
  • “Step Right Up” (The Radical Element)

Lili St. Crow

  • “Ambition” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)
  • “Say Yes” (Eternal: More Love Stories with Bite)

Courtney C. Stevens

  • “Peace of Paper” (Welcome Home)

Maggie Stiefvater

  • “The Hounds of Ulster” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)

Margaret Stohl

  • “Death for the Deathless” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)
  • “IV League” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)
  • “Necklace of Raindrops”(Shards and Ashes)
  • “Sirocco” (Rags & Bones: New Twists on Timeless Tales)

Laurie Faria Stolarz

  • “Sleeping with the Spirit” (Love Is Hell)

Nic Stone

  • “Dream and Dare” (A Universe of Wishes)
  • “Grounded” (Snow In Love)
  • “Happy Beginning” (Welcome Home)
  • “Into the Starlight” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)

Francisco X. Stork

  • “The Call” (Ab(solutely) Normal: Short Stories That Smash Mental Health Stereotypes)
  • “Brotherly Love” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)
  • “Captain, My Captain” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)
  • “Filberto’s Final Visit” (Living Beyond Borders)

Karen Strong

  • “The Witch’s Skin” (A Phoenix First Must Burn)

Misa Sugiura

  • “Where I’m From” (Come On In)

Nova Ren Suma

  • “The Birds of Azalea Street” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)
  • “The One Who Stayed” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
  • “Reading Worthy Women” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
  • “Twelve Frames”(It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)

Courtney Summers

  • “The Likability Rule” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
  • “Sleepstalk” (Defy The Dark)

Sabaa Tahir

  • “Waiting” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)
  • “What The Winds Stole” (Magic Has No Borders)

Robin Talley

  • “The Dresser and The Chambermaid” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)
  • “The Legend of Stone Mary” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
  • ”The Whole World is Watching” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)

Liara Tamani

  • “Stop Playing” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)

Sarvenaz Tash

  • “The Belle of the Ball” (The Radical Element)

Laini Taylor

  • “Gentlemen Send Phantoms” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)
  • “The Girl Who Woke the Dreamer” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)

Swati Teerdhala

  • “Poetry of Earth” (Magic Has No Borders)

McCormick Templeman

  • “A Girl Who Dreamed of Snow” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)

Shveta Thakrar

  • “Daughter of the Sun” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)
  • “Krishna Blue”(Kaleidoscope: Diverse YA Science Fiction and Fantasy Stories)
  • “The Moonapple Menagerie” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
  • “A Thousand Paper Cuts” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

Trang Thanh Tran

  • “Nine Stops” (Night of the Living Queers)

Kara Thomas

  • “Fart From The Madding Crowd” (Body Talk)

Rosiee Thor

  • “Well Suited” (Being Ace)

Vincent Tirado

  • “The Black Strings” (The Black Girl Survives In This One)

Ari Tison

  • “Blood Kin” (Our Shadows Have Claws)
  • “Isla Bella” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)

Maggie Tokuda-Hall

  • “Shark Week” (Mermaids Never Drown)
  • “Sidelined” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)

Jenny Torres Sanchez

  • “Donde Esta el Duende?” (Our Shadows Have Claws)
  • “Ring of Fire” (The Collectors)

Scott Tracey

  • “Willows” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)

Gina Trelease

  • “In the Forests of the Night” (At Midnight)

April Genevieve Tucholke

  • “The Flicker, the Fingers, the Beat, the Sigh” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)
  • “Indigo and Shade” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)

Catherynne M. Valente

  • “In the Future When All’s Well” (Teeth: Vampire Tales)

Stefany Valentine

  • “Almost Close Enough” (When We Become Ours)

Raquel Vasquez Gilliland

  • “Juana and the Fox Boy” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)

Carrie Vaughn

  • “Now Purple With Love’s Wound” (Brave New Love: 15 Dystopian Tales of Desire)

Jessica Verday

  • “At The Late Night, Double Feature, Picture Show” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)

Jessica Verdi

  • “Starcrossed in DC” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)

Emily Victoria

  • “Sealights” (Being Ace)

Debbie Viguie

  • “Passing” with Nancy Holder  (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)

Alexandra Villasante

  • “Mucho, Mucho Amor” (All Signs Point to Yes)
  • “El Viejo de la Bolsa” (Our Shadows Have Claws)
  • “Prefiero No” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)

Rachel Vincent

  • “Fearless” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)

Siobhan Vivian

  • “Corny Won’t Kill Your Cred: Rearview Mirror Reflections on Feminism and Romance” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

Ned Vizzini

  • “Apology #1” (21 Proms)

Cecily Von Ziegesar

  • “All She Wants” (21 Proms)

Adrienne Maria Vrettos

  • “Mom Called, She Says You Have to Go to Prom” (21 Proms)

K.M. Walton

  • “Doomed?” (Behind The Song)

Lesley Walton

  • ”El Destinos” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)

Jasmine Warga

  • “Searching” (Boundless: 20 Voices Celebrating Multicultural and Multiracial Identities)

Daniel Waters

  • “Many Happy Returns” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)

Erica Waters

  • “Stay” (The Gathering Dark: An Anthology of Folk Horror)

Kate Watson

  • “The Take-Back” (Welcome Home)

Renee Watson

  • “Letting Go” (Every Body Shines: 16 Stories About Living Fabulously Fat)

Sarah Weeks

  • “Superman is Dead” (Up All Night)

Elizabeth Wein

  • ”The Color of the Sky” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)

Joelle Wellington

  • “The Consumption of Vienna Montrose” (All These Sunken Souls)
  • “Heavy Rotation” (Study Break: 11 College Tales from Orientation to Graduation)

Rebecca Kim Wells

  • “Guested” (Night of the Living Queers)

Kasie West

  • “Snow and Mistletoe” (Snow In Love)

Scott Westerfield

  • “Definitional Chaos” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)
  • “Inoculata” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)
  • “Stupid Perfect World” (Love Is Hell)

Kayla Whaley

  • “Broken Body, Worthless Girl, and Other Lies I Called The Truth” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
  • “The Girl With The Teeth” (Game On: 15 Tales of Wins, Losses, and Everything In Between)
  • “In Kind” (Vampires Never Get Old)
  • “The Leap and the Fall” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)
  • “No Love Lost” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)
  • “Old Rifts and Snowdrifts” (Up All Night: 13 Stories Between Sunrise and Sunset)

Kiersten White

  • “Partying Is Such Sweet Sorrow” (That Way Madness Lies)
  • “Tick, Tick, Boom” (Corsets & Clockwork: 13 Steampunk Romances)
  • “Welcome to Christmas, CA” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)

Fran Wilde

  • “The Fall of the Bank of Usher” (His Hideous Heart)

Ismee Williams

  • “Thicker Than Water” (Boundless: 20 Voices Celebrating Multicultural and Multiracial Identities)

Rita Williams

  • “Whoa!” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)

Sean Williams

  • “The Legend Trap” (Kaleidoscope: Diverse YA Science Fiction and Fantasy Stories)

Cat Winters

  • “Emmeline” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)

Julian Winters

  • “Coping With Impostor Syndrome” (Writing In Color: The Lessons We’ve Learned)
  • “Our Joy, Our Power” (Cool. Awkward. Black.)
  • “Under Our Masks” (Up All Night: 13 Stories Between Sunrise and Sunset)
  • “Victory Lap” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
  • “We’ll Always Have June” (Mermaids Never Drown)
  • “Who Will Save Me?” (Eternally Yours)

Ellen Wittlinger

  • “The we-are-like-everybody-else-game” (Things I’ll Never Say: Stories About Our Secret Selves)

Alyssa Wong

  • “Olivia’s Table” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)

Ashley Woodfolk

  • “The Curse of Love” (A Phoenix First Must Burn)

Chris Wooding

  • “People Watching” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)

Jacqueline Woodson

  • “Geechee Girls Dancing” (21 Proms)

Erika T. Wurth

  • “Dear Teen Me: It Would Have Changed Everything; It Would Have Changed Nothing” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

Kristine Wyllys

  • “Ballad Of Weary Daughters” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)

Wendy Xu

  • “The Memory of Soil” (Tasting Light: Ten Science Fiction Stories to Rewire Your Perceptions)
  • “The Princess and the Witch” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)

Gene Luen Yang

  • “The Motherless One” (Up All Night)
  • “Paladin/Samurai” (Fresh Ink)
  • “Why I Won’t Be Watching the Last Airbender Movie” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)

Lisa Yee

  • “Everyone But You”  (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)

Jennifer Yen

  • “Love With A Side of Fortune” (Together, Apart)
  • “A Perfect Fit” (Every Body Shines: 16 Stories About Living Fabulously Fat)

Jane Yolen

  • “Andersen’s Witch” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)
  • “Gray” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)

David Yoo

  • “Becoming Henry Lee” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)
  • “Everyone’s Nice” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)

Nicola Yoon

  • “The Department of Dead Love” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)
  • “Sera” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)
  • “Super Human” (Fresh Ink)

Suzanne Young

  • “The Ride” (Behind The Song)

Brenna Yovanoff

  • “Daughters of Baba Yaga” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
  • “Vega” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)

Francesca Zappia

  • “Game of the Gods” (Game On: 15 Tales of Wins, Losses, and Everything In Between)
  • “The Ghost of Goon Creek” (Up All Night: 13 Stories Between Sunrise and Sunset)

Sara Zarr

  • “This is My Audition Monologue” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)

Kelly Zekas

  • “Giving Up the Ghost” with Tarun Shanker (Color Outside the Lines)

Gabrielle Zevin

  • “Fan Fictions” (Love Is Hell)

Kat Zhang

  • “And Then?” (Writing In Color: The Lessons We’ve Learned)

Michelle Zink

  • “The Assassin’s Apprentice” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)

Ibi Zoboi

  • “Earth is Ghetto” (Cool. Awkward. Black.)
  • “Haitian Sensation” (Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed)
  • “Hourglass” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)
  • “Kiss The Sun” (A Phoenix First Must Burn)
  • “The (R)evolution of Nigeria Jones” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)

Markus Zusak

  • “The First Six Killers” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)