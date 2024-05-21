The Ultimate Updated Guide to YA Short Stories
In 2020, following several conversations with YA readers, authors, librarians, and educators, it became clear that one of the challenges of short stories in young adult literature was that finding those by your favorite author can be cumbersome. Many authors keep a list of their contributions to anthologies on their website, but no single catalog of short stories made it possible to find as much information as possible about this common story format in a single place. I put together the ultimate guide to YA short stories here to both facilitate finding the information and to highlight how many short stories are out there for teen and YA readers.
That guide to YA short stories ended with those published in 2019. Five years have elapsed since then—and for many of us, the longest five years of our lives—and dozens of new YA short story collections have been published. It seems only appropriate to expand upon that original guide.
I’ve scoured through YA anthologies past and present—up to those published prior to 2024—and pulled together an index to their contents by author. This is meant to help you seek out stories by your favorite authors, with a guide to the books in which they appear.
The task of compiling this information is not quick, easy, or without limitation. This index to YA short stories does not include short stories which are interconnected in an anthology. That leaves out a few books, but not as many as one might anticipate. Shaun David Hutchinson’s anthologies and Hungry Hearts, edited by Elise Chapman and Caroline Tung Richmond, are examples of this type of book. Those can and should get their own kind of recognition. This index also doesn’t include short story collections by a single author. Holly Black and Kelly Link are two, among many others, who’ve done solo short story collections. Likewise, the index does not include short stories only published online or in genre publications. Those are much more difficult to track down and are, again, worthy of their own compilation.
I’ve used my knowledge of YA to whittle down the index here to YA authors who are well-known, well-published, or new and emerging voices. Some haven’t yet published a YA title, while others haven’t done so in quite a while; YA authors who have only published in YA anthologies thus far are included if they’ve published several short stories. I’ve pulled from this list YA short stories by adult authors who haven’t written for YA otherwise unless they edited the collection. This is to keep the index limited to YA short stories by YA authors.
The short stories below are organized by the author’s last name. Each of the stories and their respective anthologies are listed below the author, and in cases where stories are co-authored, the story appears under both author names. I haven’t included descriptions of the story because that’s impossible without having read them all. But by including the book in which you can find the story, it should give a good idea of the themes the story might have. Perhaps it’ll encourage the ultimate goal of this project, which is to get more people excited to read short stories. After all, the 2024 Printz Award—the highest honor given to a work of young adult literature—was given for the first time to a collection of short stories, The Collectors edited by A. S. King.
Some of these books might be out of print since they’re beyond 10 years old. But chances are you can track them down at a library, and some of the authors may have republished these stories on their websites or elsewhere, depending on whether or not they own the republication rights.
Again, this isn’t comprehensive, but it is pretty robust and, I hope, useful for readers seeking YA short stories by their favorite YA writers.
YA Short Stories By YA Writers
Peter Abrahams
- “Phase 2” (Up All Night)
Tahir Abrar
- “Shamsuddin-Jalal” (Magic Has No Borders)
Olivia Abtahi
- “Break in Case of Persephone” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)
Elizabeth Acevedo
- “Gilded” (A Phoenix First Must Burn: Sixteen Stories of Black Girl Magic, Resistance, and Hope)
- “A Mi Orden: A Meditation of Dichos” (Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed)
Dahlia Adler
- “Daughter of the Book” (The Radical Element)
- “I Bleed” (That Way Madness Lies)
- “Lygia”(His Hideous Heart)
- “Molly’s Lips” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)
- “Say My Name” (At Midnight)
- “Two Truths and an Oy” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)
- “Volley Girl” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)
Jaime Adoff
- “The Truest Story There Is” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)
Nafiza Afad
- “Mirch, Masala, and Magic” (Magic Has No Borders)
Ann Aguirre
- “Wild Magic”(Corsets & Clockwork: 13 Steampunk Romances)
Renée Ahdieh
- “The Blood of Imuriv” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)
- “La Revancha Del Tango” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)
- “Nothing into All” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)
Samira Ahmed
- “The Agony of a Heart’s Wish” (Color Outside the Lines)
- “The Coldest Spot in the Universe” (A Universe of Wishes)
- “A Guidebook for the Newly Sired Desi Vampire” (Vampires Never Get Old)
Karen Akins
- “Strong Enough” (Welcome Home)
Courtney Alameda
- “The Hour of the Wolf” (Our Shadows Have Claws)
Melissa Albert
- “The Sister Switch” (At Midnight)
William Alexander
- “Found Objects” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)
- “On The Tip of My Tongue” (Tasting Light: Ten Science Fiction Stories to Rewire Your Perceptions)
- “Welcome” (Kaleidoscope: Diverse YA Science Fiction and Fantasy Stories)
Carrie S. Allen
- “Kylie with an L” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)
Adi Alsaid
- “Ajshara” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)
- “Between Visibilities” (Boundless: 20 Voices Celebrating Multicultural and Multiracial Identities)
- “Carlos and the Fifteen-Year-Old Heart” (Welcome Home)
- “Fleeing, Leaving, Moving” (Come On In)
Ameriie
- “Abyss” (Cool. Awkward. Black.)
- “Jack” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)
- “When Life Hands You A Lemon Fruitbomb” (A Phoenix First Must Burn: Sixteen Stories of Black Girl Magic, Resistance, and Hope)
K. Ancrum
- “Taming of the Soulmate” (That Way Madness Lies)
- “Walk 153” (Tasting Light: Ten Science Fiction Stories to Rewire Your Perceptions)
Jodi Lynn Anderson
- Chicken (21 Proms)
Lily Anderson
- “Anchor Point” (All Signs Point to Yes)
- “We Have Seen Better Days” (That Way Madness Lies)
MT Anderson
- “The King of Pellinese” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)
- “The Oracle Engine” (Steampunk! An Anthology of Fantastically Rich and Strange Stories)
- “Sweet Everlasting” (The Collectors)
Maria E. Andreu
- “The Curandera and The Alchemist” (Come On In)
Jack Maia Arlow
- “Shofar, So Good” (Study Break: 11 College Tales from Orientation to Graduation)
Jennifer L. Armentrout
- “The Dictionary of You and Me” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)
Kelley Armstrong
- “Branded” (Shards and Ashes)
- “Hunting Kat” (Kisses From Hell)
- “Kat” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)
- “New Chicago” (Rags & Bones: New Twists on Timeless Tales)
David Arnold
- “Suburbian” (Behind The Song)
Aashna Avachat
- “Fall Once More” (Study Break: 11 College Tales from Orientation to Graduation)
Arushi Avachat
- “Rani’s Resolutions” (Study Break: 11 College Tales from Orientation to Graduation)
Nafiza Azad
- “All The Colors of Goodbye” (Come On In: 15 Stories About Immigration and Finding Home)
- “Dupatta Diaries” (Every Body Shines: 16 Stories About Living Fabulously Fat)
Stefan Bachmann
Paolo Bacigalupi
- “A Pocket Full of Dharma” (Diverse Energies)
Morgan Baden
- “Fly, Lions, Fly” (Generation Wonder: The New Age of Heroes)
Schuyler Bailar
- “Catch, Pull, Drive” (Fresh Ink)
Karen Bao
- “A Bridge Over Silence” (Ab(solutely) Normal: Short Stories That Smash Mental Health Stereotypes)
Tracey Baptiste
- “Gravity” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)
- “Kiss Me Goodbye” (Magic Has No Borders)
Leigh Bardugo
- “Head, Scales, Tongue, Tale” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)
- “Verse Chorus Verse” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)
Jennifer Lynn Barnes
- “The Third Kind” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)
Christopher Barzak
- “Gap Year” (Teeth: Vampire Tales)
Melissa Bashardoust
- “Lost Girl” (That Way Madness Lies)
Kalynn Bayron
- “Lights” (All These Sunken Souls)
- “Nina Evans, In The Round” (Cool. Awkward. Black.)
- “Piano Sonata No. 13” (Eternally Yours)
- “Return to the Sea” (Mermaids Never Drown)
- “The Visitor” (Night of the Living Queers)
Elizabeth Bear
- “The Salt Sea and The Sky” (Brave New Love: 15 Dystopian Tales of Desire)
Terry J. Benton-Walker
- “Requiem of Souls” (Cool. Awkward. Black.)
Fox Benwell
- “Once Upon a Seastorm” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
- “A Play In Many Parts” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)
Josh Berk
- “The Shift Sticks” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)
Tanaz Bhathena
- “A Goddess of Fire and Blood” (Magic Has No Borders)
Tashie Bhuiyan
- “Fate’s Favorites” (My Big Fat Desi Wedding)
James Bird
Holly Black
- “The Coldest Girl in Coldtown” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)
- “Everything Amiable and Obliging” (Steampunk! An Anthology of Fantastically Rich and Strange Stories)
- “In Vodka Veritas” (21 Proms)
- “Krampuslauf” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)
- “Little Gods” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)
- “Millcara” (Rags & Bones: New Twists on Timeless Tales)
- “Once You’re a Jedi, You’re a Jedi all the Way” with Cecil Castellucci (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)
- “The Perfect Dinner Party” with Cassandra Clare (Teeth: Vampire Tales)
Kendare Blake
- “On the I-5” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)
- “She Rode a Horse of Fire” (His Hideous Heart)
- “Undead Ghoul Meet-Cute” (Eternally Yours)
Francesca Lia Block
- “Lilith” (Kisses From Hell)
- “Sick Pleasure” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)
Coe Booth
- “Hackaton Summers” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)
- “Halfway” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)
Tonya Boteju
- “Floating” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
Tori Bovalino
- “Loved By All, Save One” (The Gathering Dark: An Anthology of Folk Horror)
David Bowles
- “The Body By The Canal” (Living Beyond Borders)
- “A Border Kid Comes of Age” (Rural Voices)
- “The First Day of Us” (Reclaim the Stars)
- “This Mortal Coil” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)
Akemi Dawn Bowman
- “Across the Stars” (Being Ace)
- “The Chair Far Away From The Table” (Boundless: 20 Voices Celebrating Multicultural and Multiracial Identities)
Erin Bowman
- “The Magician” (The Radical Element)
Libba Bray
- “It’s Just a Jump to the Left” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)
- “The Last Ride of the Glory Girls” (Steampunk! An Anthology of Fantastically Rich and Strange Stories)
- “Last Stand at the Cinegore” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)
- “Nowhere is Safe” (Vacations From Hell)
- “Not Just for Breakfast Anymore” (Up All Night)
- “Primate the Prom” (21 Proms)
- “Prom Night” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)
- “Rituals”((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health — edited by me)
- “The Scarlet Woman” (A Universe of Wishes)
- “The Thirteenth Step” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)
Sarah Rees Brennan
- “Beauty and the Chad” (Grim)
- “Faint Heart” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)
- “I Gave You My Love By The Light of the Moon” (Defy The Dark)
- “Let’s Get This Undead Show on the Road” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)
- “The Spy Who Never Grew Up” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)
- “Undead is Very Hot Right Now” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)
Zac Brewer
- “Misery” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)
- “The Other Side” (Eternal: More Love Stories with Bite)
Kevin Brooks
- “Jack And Dean” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)
Alex Brown
- “The Three Phases of Ghost Hunting” (Night of the Living Queers)
- “Truth or Dare” (The Gathering Dark: An Anthology of Folk Horror)
Jennifer Brown
- “But Not Forgotten” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)
Keah Brown
- “Mother Nature’s Youngest Daughter” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)
Roseanne A. Brown
- “Wolf Tracks” (Cool. Awkward. Black.)
Joseph Bruchac
- “Pull Up a Seat Around the Stove” (Rural Voices)
- “Ordinary Kid” (Generation Wonder: The New Age of Heroes)
Elise Bryant
- “Betsy’s Best Craft” (Cool. Awkward. Black.)
- “Zora in the Spotlight” (Serendipity: Ten Romantic Tropes, Transformed)
Meg Cabot
- “The Exterminator’s Daughter” (Prom Nights From Hell)
- “Out of the Blue” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)
- “Princess Prettypants”(Zombies Vs. Unicorns)
Rachel Caine
- “All Hallows” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)
- “Automatic” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)
- “Dead Man Stalking” (Immortal: Love Stories with Bite)
- “Dogsbody” by Rachel Caine (Shards and Ashes)
- “Drama Queen’s Last Dance” (Eternal: More Love Stories with Bite)
Patrice Caldwell
- “Elsinore” (That Way Madness Lies)
- “Letting The Right One In” (A Phoenix First Must Burn)
Rocky Callen
- “They Call Me The Hurricane” (Ab(solutely) Normal: Short Stories That Smash Mental Health Stereotypes)
A. R. Capetta
- “Extremophiles” (Tasting Light: Ten Science Fiction Stories to Rewire Your Perceptions)
A.R. Capetta and Cory McCarthy
- “Dragons Name Themselves” (Transmogrify!)
- “Some Other Metal” (That Way Madness Lies)
Rae Carson
- “Omega Ship” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)
Ally Carter
- “Star of Bethlehem” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)
Caela Carter
- “Up A Million” (Welcome Home)
Kiera Cass
- “In The Clearing” (Brave New Love: 15 Dystopian Tales of Desire)
Kristin Cast
- “Above” (Kisses From Hell)
- “Amber Smoke” (Immortal: Love Stories with Bite)
Cecil Castellucci
- “Best Friends Forever” (Teeth: Vampire Tales)
- “The Marker”(After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)
- “Once You’re a Jedi, You’re a Jedi all the Way” with Holly Black (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)
- “Wet Teeth” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)
Brittany Cavallero
- “His Invitation” (That Way Madness Lies)
J.C. Cervantes
- “Eterno” (Reclaim the Stars)
Olivia Chadha
- “Infinite Drift” (Magic Has No Borders)
- “Petrified” (The Gathering Dark: An Anthology of Folk Horror)
Soman Chainani
- “Gwen and Art and Lance” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)
Gloria Chao
- “Mystery Hunt” (Game On: 15 Tales of Wins, Losses, and Everything In Between)
Elsie Chapman
- “The Boy Is” (Color Outside the Lines)
- “Bullet, Butterfly” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)
Erica M. Chapman
- “The Sign” (Welcome Home)
Sona Charaipotra
- “The Collector” (Magic Has No Borders)
- “Let It Spin” (Game On: 15 Tales of Wins, Losses, and Everything In Between)
- “Still Star-Crossed” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)
- “The Trip” (Come On In)
e.E. Charlton-Trujillo
- “CoCo Chamoy y Chango” (Living Beyond Borders)
- “La Concha” (The Collectors)
Gina Chen
Cherry Cheva
- “Talent Show” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)
Preeti Chhibber
- “The Dark Calls” (Mermaids Never Drown)
- “Girls Who Twirl and Other Dangers” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)
- “Unraveled” (Magic Has No Borders)
Kat Cho
- “Pierce My Soul” (Eternally Yours)
Roshani Chokshi
- “Forbidden Fruit” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)
- “Maybe It’s Maybelline, Or Maybe It’s Really Not Your Business” (Body Talk)
Nicole Chung
- “Catch” (When We Become Ours)
Rin Chupeco
- “The Murders in the Rue Apartelle, Boracay” (His Hideous Heart)
Cassandra Clare
- “Brand New Attraction” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)
- “Cold Hands”(Zombies Vs. Unicorns)
- “I Never” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)
- “The Mirror House” (Vacations From Hell)
- “Other Boys” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)
- “The Perfect Dinner Party” with Holly Black (Teeth: Vampire Tales)
- “Some Fortunate Future Day” (Steampunk! An Anthology of Fantastically Rich and Strange Stories)
Kristin Elizabeth Clark
- “The Downside of Fabulous” (I See Reality: Twelve Short Stories About Real Life)
Dhonielle Clayton
- “Dear Nora James, You Know Nothing About Love” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)
- “Heads Turned to Ash” (A Phoenix First Must Burn)
- “The House of Black Sapphires” (Vampires Never Get Old)
- “The Trouble With Drowning” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)
- “The Way We Love Here” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)
- “The Weight” (A Universe of Wishes)
- “When the Moonlight Isn’t Enough” (The Radical Element)
J. Anderson Coats
- “Mother Careys Table” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)
Rebecca Coffindaffer
- “Storm Song” (Mermaids Never Drown)
Rachel Cohn
- “Prom for Fat Girls” (21 Proms)
Brandy Colbert
- “Good Luck and Farewell” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)
- “Hurdles” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)
- “Oreo” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)
- “In Search of Sisterhood”(Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
- “The Truth About Queenie” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
- “What About Your Friends?” (Up All Night: 13 Stories Between Sunrise and Sunset)
Jay Coles
- “Wild Horses, Wild Hearts” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)
Ally Condie
- “Leaving” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)
Dave Connis
- “A Kingdom Bright and Burning” (Welcome Home)
Zoraida Cordova
- “Conffessions of an Ecuadorkian” (Come On In)
- “Divine are the Stars” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
- “Heart of the Sea” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)
- “Longer Than The Threads of Time” (A Universe of Wishes)
- “Tame The Wicked Night” (Reclaim the Stars)
- “Vampires Never Say Die” (Vampires Never Get Old)
Zoraida Cordova and Natalie C. Parker
- “The Merrow” (Mermaids Never Drown)
Eireann Corrigan
- “The Lost Chapter” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)
Rob Costello
- “The Hole of Dark Kill Hollow” (Rural Voices: 15 Authors Challenge Assumptions About Small-Town America)
Katie Cotugno
- “The Liberty Homes” (Game On: 15 Tales of Wins, Losses, and Everything In Between)
- “Riddles in Mathematics” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)
- “Siege Etiquette” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)
Elizabeth Craft
- “You Are a Prom Queen, Dance Dance Dance” (21 Proms)
Erin A. Craig
- “Love Delivered” (Together, Apart)
Andrea Cremer
- “Afterbirth” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
- “High Stakes” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)
Mayra Cuevas
Julie C. Dao
- “Keeping The Joy of Writing” (Writing In Color: The Lessons We’ve Learned)
- “Six Thousand Miles” (Mermaids Never Drown)
Sayantani DasGupta
- “Daughter of the Sun” (Magic Has No Borders)
Somaiya Daud
- “A Hagiography of Starlight” (A Phoenix First Must Burn)
Jocelyn Davies
- “The Unlikely Likelihood of Falling in Love” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)
Ana Davila Cardinal
- “Dismembered” (Our Shadows Have Claws)
Charlotte Nicole Davis
- “All The Time in the World” (A Phoenix First Must Burn)
- “Cadence” (Tasting Light: Ten Science Fiction Stories to Rewire Your Perceptions)
- “Foxhunt” (The Black Girl Survives In This One)
g. heron davis
- “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” (Transmogrify!)
- “Ruler and Killer” (All Signs Point to Yes)
Melissa de la Cruz
- “Code of Honor” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)
- “The Magis Gifts” (Snow In Love)
- “Once Upon a Time in Charleston” (Eternally Yours)
- “One Voice” (Fresh Ink)
- “Shelter Island” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)
- “A Six-pack of Bud, a Fifth of Whiskey, and Me” (21 Proms)
Charles de Lint
- “Barrio Girls” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)
Mason Deaver
- “Genderella” (Transmogrify!)
Heather Demetrios
- “Three Imaginary Conversations with You” (I See Reality: Twelve Short Stories About Real Life)
Susan Dennard
- “Shirley and Jim” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)
Tracy Deonn
- “Catalyst Rising” (Cool. Awkward. Black.)
- “The Emperor and the Eversong” (At Midnight)
Kimberly Derting
- “Light It Up” (Grim)
- “Skin Contact” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)
Auriane Desombre
- “The Rule of Comedy” (Together, Apart)
Ananya Devarajan
- “The Ultimate Guide to Orientation” (Study Break)
Kelly deVos
- “Outside Pitch” (Every Body Shines: 16 Stories About Living Fabulously Fat)
Natasha Diaz
- “Caution Song” (Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed)
Cory Doctorow
- “Clockwork Fagin” (Steampunk! An Anthology of Fantastically Rich and Strange Stories)
Jaclyn Dolamore
- “The Airship Gemini” (Corsets & Clockwork: 13 Steampunk Romances)
Mayra Lazara Dole
- “Inside the Inside” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)
Ryan Douglass
- “Knickknack” (Night of the Living Queers)
- “Papa Pearlie” (All These Sunken Souls)
Alechia Dow
- “We Are Stardust” (Ab(solutely) Normal: Short Stories That Smash Mental Health Stereotypes)
Kathleen Duey
- “The Third Virgin” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)
Jeanne DuPrau
- “Seekers in the City” (Brave New Love: 15 Dystopian Tales of Desire)
Helen Dunbar
- “The Inexplicable Weight of Mountains” (Welcome Home)
Corinne Duyvis
- “A Curse, a Kindness” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)
Madeline Dyer
- “Nylon Bed Socks” (Being Ace)
H.E. Edgmon
- “Mother’s Mirror” (At Midnight)
Daniel Ehrenhaft
- “Better Be Good to Me” (21 Proms)
Simon Elkeles
Zetta Elliot
- “Sweet Sixteen” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)
Sami Ellis
- “The Teeth Come Out at Night” (All These Sunken Souls)
Kate Ellison
- “Like Kicking a Fence” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)
Stephen Emond
- “The Night of the Living Creeper” (I See Reality: Twelve Short Stories About Real Life)
Sarah Enni
- “The Blessing of Little Wants” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)
Julie Eshbaugh
- “Webbed” (Welcome Home)
Elizabeth Eulberg
- “Aubrey vs. The Ninth Circle of Hell (aka Prom)” (Generation Wonder: The New Age of Heroes)
- “In The Blink of an Eye” (Serendipity: Ten Romantic Tropes, Transformed)
Desiree M. Evans
- “The Brides of Devil’s Bayou” (The Black Girl Survives In This One)
- “High Strangeness” (Cool. Awkward. Black.)
Hafsah Faizal
- “Bones and Blessings” (Eternally Yours)
- “Once Bitten, Twice Shy” (At Midnight)
Sara Faring
- “Moonglow” (Reclaim the Stars)
Sara Farizan
- “A Brief Intermission” (Night of the Living Queers)
- “Bunker Buddies” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)
- “The End of the World as We Know It” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)
- “Take Me with U”(The Radical Element)
- “The Wedding” (Come On In)
- “Why I Learned to Cook” (Fresh Ink)
Saracia J. Fennell
- “Cemetery Dance Party” (The Black Girl Survives In This One)
- “Goldi and the Three Bodies” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)
- “Half In, Half Out” (Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed)
Becca Fitzpatrick
- “Dungeons Of Langeais” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)
Huntley Fitzpatrick
- “Say Everything” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)
Isaac Fitzsimons
- “Cole’s Cruise Bruise” (Cool. Awkward. Black.)
- “One of the Good Ones” (Game On: 15 Tales of Wins, Losses, and Everything In Between)
Sharon G. Flake
- “A Boy’s Duty” (Fresh Ink)
Patrick Flores-Scott
- “The Good Brother” (I See Reality: Twelve Short Stories About Real Life)
Gayle Forman
- “What the Hell Have You Done, Sophie Roth” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)
Aimee Friedman
- “Three Fates” (21 Proms)
- “Working in a Winter Wonderland” (Snow In Love)
Neil Gaiman
- “Bloody Sunrise” (Teeth: Vampire Tales)
- “The Sleeper and the Spindle” (Rags & Bones: New Twists on Timeless Tales)
- “Witch Work” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)
Eric Gansworth
- “Don’t Pass Me By” (Fresh Ink)
Romina Garber
- “Leyenda” (Reclaim the Stars)
Kami Garcia
- “Burn 3” (Shards and Ashes)
- “Improbable Futures” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)
- “Red Run” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)
- “The Soul Collector” (Rags & Bones: New Twists on Timeless Tales)
Guadalupe Garcia-Marquez
- “Ode to My Papi” (Living Beyond Borders)
Kati Gardner
- “And It’s Fine” (Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy)
Camryn Garrett
Sonia Gensler
- “Untethered” (Grim)
Lauren Gibaldi
- “Life: Starring Tallulah Grey” (Welcome Home)
- “What We Love” (Color Outside the Lines)
Shannon Gibney
- “The Mortification” (Boundless: 20 Voices Celebrating Multicultural and Multiracial Identities)
- “Oreo” (When We Become Ours)
- “Salvation” (Welcome Home)
Lamar Giles
- “Black. Nerd. Problems” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)
- “Drive Time” (Cool. Awkward. Black.)
- “The Historian, the Garrison, and the Cantankerous Cat Woman” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)
- “Love to Hate” (Generation Wonder: The New Age of Heroes)
- “The Oval Filter” (His Hideous Heart)
Nikita Gill
- “Chudail” (Magic Has No Borders)
Kathleen Glasgow
- “Missing” (Up All Night: 13 Stories Between Sunrise and Sunset)
- “Plum Girls” (Game On: 15 Tales of Wins, Losses, and Everything In Between)
Chloe Gong
- “Stet, Intentional” (Writing In Color: The Lessons We’ve Learned)
- “The Tallest Poppy” (The Gathering Dark: An Anthology of Folk Horror)
- “A Thousand More” (Eternally Yours)
Maurene Goo
- “A Bigger Tent” (Come On In)
- “Like Before” (Up All Night: 13 Stories Between Sunrise and Sunset)
Juliana Goodman
- “One On One” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)
Courtney Gould
- “Third Burn” (The Gathering Dark: An Anthology of Folk Horror)
Steven Gould
- “Rust with Wings” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)
Michael Grant
- “This Is a Mortal Wound” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)
Tessa Gratton
- “Beast / Beast” (Grim)
- “Before She was Blood” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)
- “The Beginning of Monsters” (A Universe of Wishes)
- “The King of Greenlight City” (Corsets & Clockwork: 13 Steampunk Romances)
- “Night-Tide” (His Hideous Heart)
- “Seven Nights for Dying” (Vampires Never Get Old)
- “This Was Ophelia”(Defy The Dark)
- “Three Witches” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens Throughout the Ages)
Byron Graves
- “Something in September” (All Signs Point to Yes)
Claudia Gray
- “Bloodshed” (Eternal: More Love Stories with Bite)
- “Free” (Immortal: Love Stories with Bite)
- “Giovanni’s Farewell” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)
- “I Don’t Like Your Girlfriend” (Vacations From Hell)
- “A Real Boy” (Grim)
Monique Gray Smith
- “Filling The Net” (Every Body Shines: 16 Stories About Living Fabulously Fat)
John Green
- “Freak the Geek” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)
- “The Great American Morp” (21 Proms)
I. W. Gregorio
- “Enough to Be a Real Thing” (Boundless: 20 Voices Celebrating Multicultural and Multiracial Identities)
- “Five Things People Want To Know About Their Junk (But Are Afraid To Ask)” (Body Talk)
Nikki Grimes
Bethany Hagen
- “Unus, Duo, Tres” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)
Erin Hahn
- “Masked” (Together, Apart)
Jenny Han
- “Polaris is Where You’ll Find Me” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)
Frances Hardinge
- “Payment Due” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)
Kim Harrison
- “Madison Avery and the Dim Reaper” (Prom Nights From Hell)
Kate Hart
- “Cry Like A Girl” (Body Talk)
- “A Road of One’s Own” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
- “The Well Witch” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
Brett Hartinger
- “The Question: A Play in One Act” (21 Proms)
Kika Hatzopoulou
- “Night Falls” (Game On: 15 Tales of Wins, Losses, and Everything In Between)
Rachel Hawkins
- “Eyes in the Dark” (Defy The Dark)
- “The Key” (Grim)
Joan He
- “Untold Rebellions: Character Agency Through the Lens of Collectivism” (Writing In Color: The Lessons We’ve Learned)
Karen Healey
- “Careful Magic” (Kaleidoscope: Diverse YA Science Fiction and Fantasy Stories)
Heidi Heilig
- “The Boy and the Ball” (Vampires Never Get Old)
- “The Long Road” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)
- “What We’re Born With and What We Pick Up Along the Way” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)
Leah Henderson
- “Power Ten in Two” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)
- “Warning: Color May Fade” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)
Sarah Henning
- “Better in the Long Run” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)
Christine Heppermann
- “The Devil Inside” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)
Faith Erin Hicks
- “Untitled” (I See Reality: Twelve Short Stories About Real Life)
Tanuja Desai Hidier
- “Eight Minutes” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)
Abigail Hing Wen
- “The Idiom Algorithm” (Serendipity: Ten Romantic Tropes, Transformed)
Amanda Hocking
- “The Pink” (Grim)
Nancy Holder
- “Changed” (Immortal: Love Stories with Bite)
- “Letters to Romeo” (Eternal: More Love Stories with Bite)
- “Pale Rider” (Shards and Ashes)
- “Passing” with Debbie Viguie (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)
Ellen Hopkins
- “Before the Rose Bloomed” (Grim)
- “Tiffany Twisted” (Behind The Song)
Nalo Hopkinson
- “The Easthound” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)
Nasugraq Rainey Hopson
- “The Perils of Beige” (Boundless: 20 Voices Celebrating Multicultural and Multiracial Identities)
A.G. Howard
- “Stitches” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)
James Howe
- “How Miracles Begin” (Behind The Song)
June Hur
- “Jinju’s Pearls” (Mermaids Never Drown)
Shaun David Hutchinson
- “Better” (Grim)
- “Defying Definition” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)
- “The Inferno and the Butterfly” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)
- “Spite and Malice” (Game On: 15 Tales of Wins, Losses, and Everything In Between)
Jennifer Iacopelli
- “Safe At Home” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)
Isabel Ibanez
- “Rogue Enchantments” (Reclaim the Stars)
Jordan Ifueko
- “Spirit-Filled” (Cool. Awkward. Black.)
Justina Ireland
- “Black Pride” (The Black Girl Survives In This One)
- “Dread South” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)
- “Kissing Sarah Smart” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)
- “Melie” (A Phoenix First Must Burn)
Meredith Ireland
- “The Star of Ruin” (When We Become Ours)
Kosoko Jackson
- “Picking an Idea to Focus On” (Writing In Color: The Lessons We’ve Learned)
- “A Pound of Flesh” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
- “Rocky Road with Caramel Drizzle” (Night of the Living Queers)
Tiffany D. Jackson
- “It’s Carnival!” (His Hideous Heart)
- “Shark Bait” (Up All Night: 13 Stories Between Sunrise and Sunset)
S. Jae-Jones
- “Manic Pixie Dream Girl” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)
Michelle Jaffe
- “Kiss and Tell” (Prom Nights From Hell)
Adiba Jaigidar
- “The Publishing Rollercoaster: Navigating the Highs and Lows” (Writing In Color: The Lessons We’ve Learned)
Zakiya N. Jamal
- “Cuban Impostor Syndrome” (Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed)
Brian James
- “Filthadelphia” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)
Emiko Jean
N. K. Jemisin
- “Valedictorian” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)
Kelly Jensen
- “The Light Bulb, the Broom, and the Work They Don’t Tell You about” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)
- “Not By The Hair on My Chinny Chin Chin” (Body Talk)
- “Owning My Feminism”(Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
Alaya Dawn Johnson
- “A Hundred Thousand Threads” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)
- “Love Will Tear Us Apart” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)
- “The Rules of the Land” (A Phoenix First Must Burn)
Christine Johnson
- “Shadowed” (Defy The Dark)
- “Sharper Than a Serpent’s Tongue” (Grim)
Leah Johnson
- “Anyone Else But You” (Serendipity: Ten Romantic Tropes, Transformed)
- “Corner Booth” (Cool. Awkward. Black.)
Maureen Johnson
- “The Children of the Revolution” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)
- “The Law of Suspects” (Vacations From Hell)
Varian Johnson
- “Black Enough” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)
- “The Knight’s Gambit” (Generation Wonder: The New Age of Heroes)
- “Like Me” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)
- “A Thousand Words” (Things I’ll Never Say: Stories About Our Secret Selves)
E.K. Johnston
- “Work in Progress” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)
Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal
- “World of Wonder” (Game On: 15 Tales of Wins, Losses, and Everything In Between)
Amanda Joy
- “Hell Week” (Game On: 15 Tales of Wins, Losses, and Everything In Between)
- “Kiss The Boy” (Up All Night: 13 Stories Between Sunrise and Sunset)
- “The Panel Shows The Girl” (Cool. Awkward. Black.)
Susan Juby
“Flattened” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)
Julie Kagawa
- “The Brothers Piggett” (Grim)
- “Eyes like Candlelight” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)
Naomi Kanakia
- “Next Door” (Diverse Energies)
- “Spear Carrier” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)
- “Two Girls Walk Into a Wrestling Match” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)
Lydia Kang
- “Yuna and the Wall” (Color Outside the Lines)
Claire Kann
- “Guilt Trip” (Every Body Shines: 16 Stories About Living Fabulously Fat)
Sheba Karim
- “On Your Own Level” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)
Anahita Karthik
- “A Very Bloody Kalyanam” (My Big Fat Desi Wedding)
Michelle Ruiz Keil
- “Gilman Street” (Color Outside the Lines)
Miranda Kenneally
- “Woman Land” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)
Beth Kephart
- “The Opposite of Ordinary” (Behind The Song)
Kody Keplinger
- “Britt And The Bike God” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)
- “The Choice Is Yours” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
- “Walking After Midnight” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)
Adib Khorram
- “Kiss The boy” (Eternally Yours)
Caitlin R. Kiernan
- “Fake Plastic Trees” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)
- “Behind the Red Door” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)
- “The Vast Machinery of Dreams” (Corsets & Clockwork: 13 Steampunk Romances)
A. S. King
- “Smile River” (Tasting Light: Ten Science Fiction Stories to Rewire Your Perceptions)
- “We Are Looking for Home” (The Collectors)
Ellen Klages
- “The Education of a Witch” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)
Elizabeth Knox
Ron Koertge
Ron Koertge
“Baby” (Teeth: Vampire Tales)
E.M. Kokie
- “Quick Change” (Things I’ll Never Say: Stories About Our Secret Selves)
Bill Konigsburg
- “The Socially-Distant Dog Walking Brigade” (Together, Apart)
Will Kostakis
- “Follower” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
Jay Kristoff
- “Sleepless” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)
Stephanie Kuehn
- “Being Heard and Hating Sound” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)
- “Happy Days, Sweetheart” (His Hideous Heart)
Ellen Kushner
- “The Threefold World” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)
Naz Kutub
- “The Hawk’s Reason” (Magic Has No Borders)
Nina LaCour
- “The End of Love” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)
- “A Place to Start” (Up All Night: 13 Stories Between Sunrise and Sunset)
- “Print Shop” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)
Margo Lanagan
- “Crow and Caper, Caper and Crow” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)
- “A Thousand Flowers”(Zombies Vs. Unicorns)
Justine Larbalestier
- “Thinner Than Water” (Love Is Hell)
- “When I Was White” (Come On In)
Estelle Laure
- “Home Waits” (Rural Voices)
James Lecesne
- “Still Not Dead” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)
C. B. Lee
- “Lumber Me Mine” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
Emery Lee
- “The Cure for Heartbreak” (All Signs Point to Yes)
- “The Door to the Other Side” (Transmogrify!)
Lori M. Lee
- “Starlight and Moondust” (Color Outside the Lines)
- “Steel Skin” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)
Mackenzi Lee
- “Burnt Umber” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)
- “You’re a Stranger Here” (The Radical Element)
Stacey Lee
- “Fire & Rhinest One” (At Midnight)
- “Land of the Sweet, Home of the Brave” (The Radical Element)
Tanith Lee
- “Felidis” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)
- “Table Manners” (Immortal: Love Stories with Bite)
- “Why Light?” (Teeth: Vampire Tales)
Y.S. Lee
- ‘The Legendary Garrett Girls” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)
David Levithan
- “The Hold” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)
- “Lost Sometimes” (21 Proms)
- “Quiz Bowl Antichrist” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)
- “Take It From Me” (The Collectors)
- “The Vulnerable Hours” (Up All Night)
- “Your Temporary Santa” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)
Christina Li
- “Begin Again” (Study Break: 11 College Tales from Orientation to Graduation)
Elie Lichtenschein
- “He Who Revives the Dead” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)
Roselle Lim
- “Just a Little Bite” (At Midnight)
- “The Taste of a Kiss” (All Signs Point to Yes)
Kelly Link
- “The Lady and the Fox” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)
- “Secret Identity” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)
- “The Summer People” (Steampunk! An Anthology of Fantastically Rich and Strange Stories)
Rachael Lippincott
- “Scoliosis, Spinal Fusion, and Stomach Punches” (Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy)
- “Stuck With Her” (Together, Apart)
Darcie Little Badger
- “Coyote in High Top Sneakers” (At Midnight)
- “The Deepwater Van-Dal” (Mermaids Never Drown)
- “Perseverance” (Writing In Color: The Lessons We’ve Learned)
Lesley Livingston
- “Rude Mechanicals” (Corsets & Clockwork: 13 Steampunk Romances)
Emily Lloyd-Jones
- “A Drop of Stolen Ink” (His Hideous Heart)
Malinda Lo
- “A Flame So Bright” (At Midnight)
- “Forever Feminist” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
- “Ghost Town” (Defy The Dark)
- “Good Girl” (Diverse Energies)
- “Meet Cute” (Fresh Ink)
- “New Year” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)
- “One True Love” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)
- “The Twelfth Girl” (Grim)
Katherine Locke
- “Nor’easter” (Mermaids Never Drown)
- “Per Aspera Ad Astra” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)
- “Seditious Teapots” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
- “Some Days You’re the Sidekick; Some Days You’re the Superhero” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)
E. Lockhart
- “How I Wrote to Today” (21 Proms)
Alex London
- “HEA” (At Midnight)
- “Indoor Kids” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)
Katherine Longshore
- “Hard Times” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)
Emery Lord
- “The Five People You Overhear When Depressed at the Van Gogh Exhibit” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)
- “The Gherin Girls”(Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
- “Oomph” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)
amanda lovelace
- “The Raven (Remix)” (His Hideous Heart)
Marie Lu
- “The Girl Without a Face” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)
- ‘The Journey” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)
Elisa Ludwig
- “About You Now” (Behind The Song)
Barry Lyga
- “Power Baby Blue Grows Up” (Generation Wonder: The New Age of Heroes)
- “The Truth about Dino Girl” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)
Chris Lynch
- “Lucky Buoy” (Things I’ll Never Say: Stories About Our Secret Selves)
Jonathan Maberry
- “Fat Girl With a Knife” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)
- “You Know Something’s Happening Here” (Behind The Song)
Samantha Mabry
- “We Fail” (That Way Madness Lies)
David Macinnis Gill
- “Praise the Lord and Pass The Little Debbies” (Rural Voices)
Torrey Maldonado
- “Different” (Boundless: 20 Voices Celebrating Multicultural and Multiracial Identities)
- “Trespassers Will Be…” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)
Karen Mahoney
- “Falling to Ash” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)
- “The Spirit Jar” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)
Sangu Mandanna
- “Dismantle the Sun” (Magic Has No Borders)
- “Five Times Shiva Met Harry” (Color Outside the Lines)
- “Upon the Horizon’s Verge” (Welcome Home)
Kekla Magoon
- “For a Moment, Underground” (Things I’ll Never Say: Stories About Our Secret Selves)
- “Makeshift” (I See Reality: Twelve Short Stories About Real Life)
- “Out of the Silence” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)
- ”Pulse of the Panthers” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)
Kerry Maniscalco
- “The Nightingale’s Lament” (Mermaids Never Drown)
Racquel Marie
- “La Patasola” (Our Shadows Have Claws)
- “Sophomore Slump” (Study Break: 11 College Tales from Orientation to Graduation)
Melissa Marr
- “Awakened” (Rags & Bones: New Twists on Timeless Tales)
- “Corpse Eaters” (Shards and Ashes)
- “Love Struck” (Love Is Hell)
- “Transition” (Teeth: Vampire Tales)
Zoe Marriott
- “Storm Clouds Fleeing From the Wind” (Things I’ll Never Say: Stories About Our Secret Selves)
Syed M. Masood
- “Sehra” (My Big Fat Desi Wedding)
Wendy Mass
- “The Stars at the Finish Line” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)
Elizabeth May
- “Why they Watch Us Burn” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
Kwame Mbalia
- “Honor Code” (Cool. Awkward. Black.)
- “Liberia” (A Universe of Wishes)
Lish McBride
- “We Should Get Jerseys ‘Cause We Make a Good Team” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)
Sarah McCarry
- “Girl Lessons” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
Cory McCarthy
- “Museum of Misery” (The Collectors)
Patricia McCormick
- “Orange Alert” (Up All Night)
- “Smoking Lessons” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)
Joy McCullough
- “Out of the Storm” (That Way Madness Lies)
Myra McEntire
- “Beer Buckets and Baby Jesus” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)
- “Naughty or Nice” (Defy The Dark)
Katharine McGee
- “Click” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)
Mindy McGinnis
- “Census Man” (Welcome Home)
L.L. McKinney
- “The Goddess Provides” (A Phoenix First Must Burn)
- “Harvesters” (The Black Girl Survives In This One)
- “Your Life Matters” (Color Outside the Lines)
Anna-Marie McLemore
- “The Blood On My Hands” (Body Talk)
- “La Bruja y La Sierna” (Eternally Yours)
- “Cristal y Ceniza” (A Universe of Wishes)
- “Glamour” (The Radical Element)
- “King of the Fairies” (That Way Madness Lies)
- “Liberty” (Serendipity: Ten Romantic Tropes, Transformed)
- “Love Spell”(Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
- “Play House” (The Collectors)
- “Queeros and Villains” (Generation Wonder: The New Age of Heroes)
- “Reign of Diamonds” (Reclaim the Stars)
- “Roja” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)
- “Sugar Plum” (At Midnight)
- “Turn the Sky to Petals” (Color Outside the Lines)
Lisa McMann
- “The Angriest Man” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)
Karen M. McManus
- “Never Have I Ever” (Up All Night)
Casey McQuiston
- “Bloody, Lovely” (Eternally Yours)
Richelle Mead
- “Blue Moon” (Immortal: Love Stories with Bite)
- “Homecoming” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)
- “Sunshine” (Kisses From Hell)
Meg Medina
- “The Birth of Susi Go-Go” (The Radical Element)
- “The Mark of a Good Man” (Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed)
Tehlor Kay Mejia
- “Doublespeak” (All Signs Point to Yes)
- “Healing Rosa” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)
- “Starsong” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
Sandhya Menon
- “My Demon Prince Charming” (Eternally Yours)
- “The Surprise Match” (Serendipity: Ten Romantic Tropes, Transformed)
Anne Meriano
- “Just Tell Them You Play Soccer” (Game On: 15 Tales of Wins, Losses, and Everything In Between)
- “Shame and Social Media” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)
- “Warning Bells” (Living Beyond Borders)
- “When You Bring a Dog to Prom” (Up All Night: 13 Stories Between Sunrise and Sunset)
Billy Merrell
- “My Boyfriend Refuses To Speak In Iambic Pentameter” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)
- “Off Like a Prom Dress” (21 Proms)
Marissa Meyer
- ”Gold in the Roots of the Grass” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)
- “The Sea Witch” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)
- “Shooting Stars” (Serendipity: Ten Romantic Tropes, Transformed)
Stephenie Meyer
- “Hell on Earth” (Prom Nights From Hell)
Elizabeth Miles
- “Defense Mechanisms” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)
Kirsten Miller
- “Nemesis” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)
Linsey Miller
- “Give Up the Ghost” (Being Ace)
Saundra Mitchell
- ”Bonnie and Clyde” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)
- “The Chosen One” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)
- “Far From Home” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
- “Now Bid Time Return” (Defy The Dark)
- “Origin Story” (Transmogrify!)
- “Thinner than Water” (Grim)
Sarah Mlynowski
- “Cruisin’” (Vacations From Hell)
- “Your Big Night” (21 Proms)
Goldy Moldavsky
- “Good Shabbos” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)
- “Hispanic Jewish Bingo” (Boundless: 20 Voices Celebrating Multicultural and Multiracial Identities)
Hillary Monahan
- “Breathe You In” (Every Body Shines: 16 Stories About Living Fabulously Fat)
- “Red” (His Hideous Heart)
- “The Soft Place” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
Vanessa Montalban
- “Welcome to Hotel Paranoia” (Night of the Living Queers)
Candice Montgomery
- “Bend The Truth, Break It Too” (Transmogrify!)
- “Formation” (All Signs Point to Yes)
- “Kick. Push. Coast” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
- “Save The Lead” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)
Ashia Monet
- “Be Not Afraid” (All These Sunken Souls)
Nina Moreno
- “Magical Offerings” (Reclaim the Stars)
- “She Could Be A Farmer” (Game On: 15 Tales of Wins, Losses, and Everything In Between)
Kass Morgan
- “259 Million Miles” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)
Lauren Morrill
- “Invited” (Welcome Home)
Brittany Morris
- “The Green Thumb Ward” (Together, Apart)
- “Queeniums for Greenium!” (The Black Girl Survives In This One)
Circe Moskowitz
- “Creatures of Kings” (Creatures of Kings)
- “No Harm Done” (All These Sunken Souls)
Hannah Moskowitz
- “Neilah” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)
Maya Motayne
- “Color-Coded” (Reclaim the Stars)
Maika and Maritza Moulte
- “Beware the Empty Subway Car” (Our Shadows Have Claws)
- “Black Girl Nature Group” (The Black Girl Survives In This One)
Sarah Mughal Rana
- “A Wedding Recipe for Disaster” (My Big Fat Desi Wedding)
Julie Murphy
- “Bye Bye, Piper Berry” (Serendipity: Ten Romantic Tropes, Transformed)
- “Fifty Swimsuits” (Body Talk)
- “The First and Last Kiss” (Mermaids Never Drown)
- “Lessons for Beginners” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)
- “Senior Year Sucks” (Vampires Never Get Old)
- “Something Real” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)
E.C. Myers
- “The Cage” (Tasting Light: Ten Science Fiction Stories to Rewire Your Perceptions)
- “City Girl” (Behind The Song)
- “Kiss and Kiss and Kiss and Tell” (Kaleidoscope: Diverse YA Science Fiction and Fantasy Stories)
- “The Land of the Morning Calm” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)
Lily Myers
- “I Have Always Eaten The Bread” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
- “Shrinking Women” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
Walter Dean Myers
- “Tags” (Fresh Ink)
Lauren Myracle
- “The Corsage” (Prom Nights From Hell)
G. Neri
- “Pool Bandits” (The Collectors)
- “Under Berlin” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)
Marieke Nijkamp
- “Anchor Points” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)
- “Better For All The World” (The Radical Element)
- “Changeling” (His Hideous Heart)
- “Con Nights, Parallel Hearts” (Up All Night: 13 Stories Between Sunrise and Sunset)
- “The Day The Dragon Came” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)
Garth Nix
- “A Handful of Ashes” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)
- “Happy Go Lucky”(Kaleidoscope: Diverse YA Science Fiction and Fantasy Stories)
- “The Highest Justice” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)
- “Losing Her Divinity” (Rags & Bones: New Twists on Timeless Tales)
- “Peace in Our Time” (Steampunk! An Anthology of Fantastically Rich and Strange Stories)
- “The Quiet Knight” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)
- “Triangle Solo” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)
- “Vampire Weather” (Teeth: Vampire Tales)
- “You Won’t Feel a Thing” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)
Alyson Noel
- “Bring Me to Life” (Kisses From Hell)
Naomi Novik
- “Purity Test” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)
Naomi Shihab Nye
- “Lexicon” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)
Sarah Ockler
- “The Moth and the Spider” (Defy The Dark)
Daniel José Older
- “Flecha” (Reclaim the Stars)
- “Many Stories, Many Roads” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
- “A Stranger at the Bochinche” (Fresh Ink)
Axie Oh
- “Mecha Girl” (Generation Wonder: The New Age of Heroes)
- “A Unique Point of View” (Writing In Color: The Lessons We’ve Learned)
Ellen Oh
- “The Last Day” (Diverse Energies)
- “Second Chances” (Behind The Song)
Tochi Onyebuchi
- “Habibi” (A Universe of Wishes)
- “The Hero’s Journey” (Cool. Awkward. Black.)
- “Samson and the Delilahs” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)
- “The Tragedy of Cory Lanez” (That Way Madness Lies)
Amparo Ortiz
- “The Boy From Hell” (Our Shadows Have Claws)
- “La Cotorra y El Flamboyan” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)
- “#Goals” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)
Mark Oshiro
- “Eres Un Poncho” (Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed)
- “Fake Scorpio” (All Signs Point to Yes)
- “How Slow the Snow Is Falling” (When We Become Ours)
- “Mirrors, Windows & Selfies” (Vampires Never Get Old)
- “Refresh” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
- “Shipwrecked” (That Way Madness Lies)
- “This Is Our Manifesto” (Reclaim the Stars)
- “Unmoor” (A Universe of Wishes)
Shelly Page
- “Anna” (Night of the Living Queers)
Danielle Paige
- “The Actress” (A Phoenix First Must Burn)
- “The Dark, Scary Parts and All” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)
- “Prom” (Color Outside the Lines)
- “Something Borrowed, or The Costume” (Generation Wonder: The New Age of Heroes)
Natalie C. Parker
- “Cass, An, and Dra” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)
- “The Silk Blade” (A Universe of Wishes)
- “The Sweet Trade” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)
- “Vampires Never Say Die” (Vampires Never Get Old)
Shannon Parker
- “Tunneling Through” (Welcome Home)
Sajini Patel
- “One Day” (Together, Apart)
Sonia Patel
- “Nothing Feels No Pain” (Ab(solutely) Normal: Short Stories That Smash Mental Health Stereotypes)
Jackson Pearce
- “Sell Out” (Grim)
- “Where The Light Is” (Defy The Dark)
Mary E. Pearson
- “Gargouille” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)
Susan Beth Pfeffer
- “Reunion” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)
Ashley Hope Pérez
- “The ‘Nice Girl’ Feminist” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
- “What Home Is” (Rural Voices)
Mitali Perkins
- “Three Pointer” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)
Stephanie Perkins
- “In Ninety Minutes, Turn North” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)
- “It’s a Yuletide Miracle, Charlie Brown” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)
Diana Peterfreund
- “Burned Bright” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)
- “The Care and Feeding of Your Baby Killer Unicorn” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)
- “Errant”(Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)
- “Foundlings” (Brave New Love: 15 Dystopian Tales of Desire)
- “Stray Magic” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)
Junauda Petrus-Nasah
- “Loving On Me Is Prayer: Queer Journeys Into Black Girl Self-Love” (Body Talk)
- “Melanitis” (Tasting Light: Ten Science Fiction Stories to Rewire Your Perceptions)
Prerna Pickett
- “The Disaster Wedding” (My Big Fat Desi Wedding)
Aprilynne Pike
- “Nature” (Defy The Dark)
Marcella Pixley
- “Almost Beautiful” (Ab(solutely) Normal: Short Stories That Smash Mental Health Stereotypes)
- “Hush” (I See Reality: Twelve Short Stories About Real Life)
Rebecca Podos
- “A Story About a Girl” (At Midnight)
Laura Pohl
- “Esmeralda” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)
- “writing in your mother tongue” (Writing In Color: The Lessons We’ve Learned)
Aiden Polydoros
- “It Stays With You” (The Gathering Dark: An Anthology of Folk Horror)
Cindy Pon
- “Beautiful Venom” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)
- “Blue Skies” (Diverse Energies)
- “Breaking All The Rules” (Writing In Color: The Lessons We’ve Learned)
- “The Crimson Cloak” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)
Rory Power
- “Sharp as Any Thorn” (At Midnight)
Maya Prasad
- “Princess” (Foreshadow: Stories to Celebrate The Magic of Reading & Writing YA)
James Preller
- “The Mistake” (I See Reality: Twelve Short Stories About Real Life)
Natasha Preston
- “The New Next Door Boy” (Together, Apart)
Tirzah Price
- “Best In Show” (Rural Voices)
Liz Prince
- “So I Guess This Is Growing Up” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
Sandra Proudman
- “Tesoro” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)
Isabel Quintero
- “Back of the Truck” (Ab(solutely) Normal: Short Stories That Smash Mental Health Stereotypes)
- “From Golden State” (Come On In)
Aamna Qureshi
- “A Cynic at Shaadi” (My Big Fat Desi Wedding)
NoNieqa Ramos
- “Evermore” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)
CJ Redwine
- “These Broken Stars” (Welcome Home)
Amy Reed
- “Bless This Mess” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)
Dia Reeves
- “Chickie Hill’s Badass Ride” (Corsets & Clockwork: 13 Steampunk Romances)
- “The Dark Side of the Moon” (Defy The Dark)
Beth Revis
- “Love is a Choice” (Shards and Ashes)
- “Night Swimming” (Defy The Dark)
- “The Other Elder” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)
- ”Pearls” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)
Sonora Reyes
- “Halloween Love” (Transmogrify!)
Jason Reynolds
- “Eraser Tattoo” (Fresh Ink)
- “The Ingredients” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)
- “A Recording for Carole Before It All Goes” (The Collectors)
Karuna Riazi
- “The Care and Keeping of Jealousy” (Writing In Color: The Lessons We’ve Learned)
- “Faithfull” (Color Outside the Lines)
- “L(Train)iminal” (All Signs Point to Yes)
- “Plus One” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)
Randy Ribay
- “Effing Nico” (Boundless: 20 Voices Celebrating Multicultural and Multiracial Identities)
- “The Snow-Covered Sidewalk” (Welcome Home)
- “The White Savior Does Not Save The Day” (The Collectors)
Debbie Rigaud
- “Voilà!” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)
Caroline Tung Richmond
- “The Coward’s Guide to Falling in Love” (Color Outside the Lines)
- ”The Red Raven Ball” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)
William Ritter
- “Deeply” (Welcome Home)
Lilliam Rivera
- “My Perrero de Shame Playlist” (Body Talk)
- “More Than Nervios” (Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed)
- “Salvation and the Sea” (Come On In)
- “Sugary Deaths” (Our Shadows Have Claws)
- “The Tin Man” (Reclaim the Stars)
Rebecca Roanhorse
- “The Boys From Blood River” (Vampires Never Get Old)
- “The Takeback Tango” (A Universe of Wishes)
- “When Abigail Fields Recalls Her First Death, and Subsequently, Her Best Life” (A Phoenix First Must Burn)
Caleb Roehrig
- “Auld Acquaintance” (Serendipity: Ten Romantic Tropes, Transformed)
- “The Glittering Death” (His Hideous Heart)
- “What Happens in the Closet” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
Matthue Roth
- “The Ambush” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)
- “Find the River” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)
- “The Waitress” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)
Veronica Roth
- “Hearken” (Shards and Ashes)
- “Inertia” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)
- “Vim and Vigor” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)
Rainbow Rowell
- “Midnight” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)
Lance Rubin
- “Jewbacca” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)
Laura Ruby
- “Beastiary” (Vampires Never Get Old)
Meredith Russo
- “Coda” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)
- “The Coronation” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
- “The Littlest Mermaid” (At Midnight)
- “Somewhere That’s Green” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)
Marie Rutkowski
- “Bride-Heart” (Eternally Yours)
Carrie Ryan
- “After the Cure” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)
- “Almost Normal” (Defy The Dark)
- “Bougainvillea” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)
- “The Dream Eater” (Brave New Love: 15 Dystopian Tales of Desire)
- “Hare Moon” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)
- “In the Forest Dark and Deep” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)
- “The Killing Garden” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)
- “Miasma” (Shards and Ashes)
- “That the Machine May Progress Eternally”(Rags & Bones: New Twists on Timeless Tales)
Laila Sabreen
- “The Final Countdown” (Study Break: 11 College Tales from Orientation to Graduation)
Sara Saedi
- “Sixty-Four Teeth” (Body Talk)
Aisha Saeed
- “The Smile” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)
Aminah Mae Safi
- “Be Cool For Once” (Fresh Ink)
- “Three Minutes” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)
Allison Saft
- “The Ghost on the Shore” (The Gathering Dark: An Anthology of Folk Horror)
Yamile Saied Mendez
- “All For One” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)
- “Family Everything” (Come On In)
- “Island Rodeo Queen” (Rural Voices)
- “La Madrina” (Our Shadows Have Claws)
- “Real Talk” (Writing In Color: The Lessons We’ve Learned)
- “River People” (Reclaim the Stars)
- “Weeping Angels” (Game On: 15 Tales of Wins, Losses, and Everything In Between)
Sofia Samatar
- “Walkdog” (Kaleidoscope: Diverse YA Science Fiction and Fantasy Stories)
Liselle Sambury
- “All My Best Friends Are Dead” (All These Sunken Souls)
Alex Sanchez
- “The Secret Life of a Teenage Boy” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)
Lisa Ann Sandell
- “See Me” (21 Proms)
Kate Scelsa
- “The Coven” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)
Tiffany Schmidt
- “Anyone Other Than Me” (Behind The Song)
Eliot Schrefer
- “Player One Fight” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
Gretchen Schreiber
- “The Story of a Knife” (Mermaids Never Drown)
Samantha Schutz
- “Picking” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)
Victoria Schwab/V.E. Schwab
- “Black Hole” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)
- “Death Knell” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)
- “First Kill” (Vampires Never Get Old)
- “A Royal Affair” (A Universe of Wishes)
Dana Schwartz
- “El Al 328” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)
Michael Scott
- “Deadwood” (Corsets & Clockwork: 13 Steampunk Romances)
Sarah Winifred Searle
- “Keagan’s Heaven on Earth” (Serendipity: Ten Romantic Tropes, Transformed)
Nora Shalaway Carpenter
- “Close Enough” (Rural Voices)
- “Spidey Sense” (Ab(solutely) Normal: Short Stories That Smash Mental Health Stereotypes)
Tarun Shanker
- “Giving Up the Ghost” with Kelly Zekas (Color Outside the Lines)
Tess Sharpe
- “The Girl With the Blue Lantern” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)
- “The Heart in Her Hands” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
Nisi Shawl
- “Otherwise” (Brave New Love: 15 Dystopian Tales of Desire)
Sara Shepard
- “The Intern” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)
Megan Shepherd
- “Hide and Seek” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)
- “Lady Firebrand” (The Radical Element)
Delia Sherman
- “Flying” (Teeth: Vampire Tales)
- “The Ghost of Cwmlech Manor” (Steampunk! An Anthology of Fantastically Rich and Strange Stories)
- “The Witch in the Wood” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)
Austin Siegemund-Broka and Emily Wibberley
- “Severe Weather Warning” (That Way Madness Lies)
Adam Silvera
- “Happiness Goes On” ((Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health)
- “Something Gay and Magical” (Color Outside the Lines)
- “You, You, It’s All About You” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)
Laura Silverman
- “Be Brave and All” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)
- “Creature Capture” (Up All Night: 13 Stories Between Sunrise and Sunset)
- “Do You See It Now?” (Game On: 15 Tales of Wins, Losses, and Everything In Between)
Tara Sim
- “Between Layers” (Boundless: 20 Voices Celebrating Multicultural and Multiracial Identities)
- “Death and the Maiden” (Color Outside the Lines)
- “Hey There, Demons” (Night of the Living Queers)
- “One Spell Too Many” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
- “A Universe of Wishes” (A Universe of Wishes)
Francina Simone
- “Letters to Charlie Brown” (Every Body Shines: 16 Stories About Living Fabulously Fat)
Jon Skovron
- “Love is the Last Resort” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)
- “The Raven Princess”(Grim)
- “There’s Nowhere Else” (Defy The Dark)
Jordan Sonnenblick
- “The Sweeter the Sin” (I See Reality: Twelve Short Stories About Real Life)
Cynthia Leitich Smith
- “Cupid’s Beaux” (Things I’ll Never Say: Stories About Our Secret Selves)
- “Haunted Love” (Immortal: Love Stories with Bite)
- “The Wrath of Dawn” with Greg Leitich Smith (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)
Eric Smith
- “The Ghosts of Christmas Past, or When The Angel Learned To Shave” (Body Talk)
- “In Pieces” (Welcome Home)
- “Irish Soda Bread” (Boundless: 20 Voices Celebrating Multicultural and Multiracial Identities)
- “Sandwiched in Between” (Color Outside the Lines)
- “The South Street Challenge” (All Signs Point to Yes)
- “Truffles (or Don’t Worry, The Dog Will Be Fine)” (When We Become Ours)
- “Twenty Thousand Leagues Away From Me” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)
Jennifer E. Smith
- “A Thousand Ways This Could All Go Wrong” (Summer Days and Summer Nights: Twelve Love Stories)
Lindsay Smith
- ”City of Angels” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)
- “Death in the Sawtooths” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
- “Dreaming of the Dark” (That Way Madness Lies)
Jeri Smith-Ready
- “Bridge” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)
- “Figment” (Grim)
- “Thief” (Eternal: More Love Stories with Bite)
Maria V Snyder
- “Berserker Eyes” (Brave New Love: 15 Dystopian Tales of Desire)
- “Sword Point” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)
- “Under Amber Skies” (Corsets & Clockwork: 13 Steampunk Romances)
Rachel Lynn Solomon
- “Aftershocks” (It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)
Jessica Spotswood
- “Beware of Girls with Crooked Mouths” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
- ”Madeleine’s Choice” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)
- “Step Right Up” (The Radical Element)
Lili St. Crow
- “Ambition” (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)
- “Say Yes” (Eternal: More Love Stories with Bite)
Courtney C. Stevens
- “Peace of Paper” (Welcome Home)
Maggie Stiefvater
- “The Hounds of Ulster” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)
Margaret Stohl
- “Death for the Deathless” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)
- “IV League” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)
- “Necklace of Raindrops”(Shards and Ashes)
- “Sirocco” (Rags & Bones: New Twists on Timeless Tales)
Laurie Faria Stolarz
- “Sleeping with the Spirit” (Love Is Hell)
Nic Stone
- “Dream and Dare” (A Universe of Wishes)
- “Grounded” (Snow In Love)
- “Happy Beginning” (Welcome Home)
- “Into the Starlight” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)
Francisco X. Stork
- “The Call” (Ab(solutely) Normal: Short Stories That Smash Mental Health Stereotypes)
- “Brotherly Love” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)
- “Captain, My Captain” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)
- “Filberto’s Final Visit” (Living Beyond Borders)
Karen Strong
- “The Witch’s Skin” (A Phoenix First Must Burn)
Misa Sugiura
- “Where I’m From” (Come On In)
Nova Ren Suma
- “The Birds of Azalea Street” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)
- “The One Who Stayed” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
- “Reading Worthy Women” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
- “Twelve Frames”(It’s a Whole Spiel: Love, Latkes, and Other Jewish Stories)
Courtney Summers
- “The Likability Rule” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
- “Sleepstalk” (Defy The Dark)
Sabaa Tahir
- “Waiting” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)
- “What The Winds Stole” (Magic Has No Borders)
Robin Talley
- “The Dresser and The Chambermaid” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)
- “The Legend of Stone Mary” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
- ”The Whole World is Watching” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)
Liara Tamani
- “Stop Playing” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)
Sarvenaz Tash
- “The Belle of the Ball” (The Radical Element)
Laini Taylor
- “Gentlemen Send Phantoms” (Foretold: 14 Tales of Prophecy and Prediction)
- “The Girl Who Woke the Dreamer” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)
Swati Teerdhala
- “Poetry of Earth” (Magic Has No Borders)
McCormick Templeman
- “A Girl Who Dreamed of Snow” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)
Shveta Thakrar
- “Daughter of the Sun” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)
- “Krishna Blue”(Kaleidoscope: Diverse YA Science Fiction and Fantasy Stories)
- “The Moonapple Menagerie” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
- “A Thousand Paper Cuts” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
Trang Thanh Tran
- “Nine Stops” (Night of the Living Queers)
Kara Thomas
- “Fart From The Madding Crowd” (Body Talk)
Rosiee Thor
- “Well Suited” (Being Ace)
Vincent Tirado
- “The Black Strings” (The Black Girl Survives In This One)
Ari Tison
- “Blood Kin” (Our Shadows Have Claws)
- “Isla Bella” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)
Maggie Tokuda-Hall
- “Shark Week” (Mermaids Never Drown)
- “Sidelined” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)
Jenny Torres Sanchez
- “Donde Esta el Duende?” (Our Shadows Have Claws)
- “Ring of Fire” (The Collectors)
Scott Tracey
- “Willows” (All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories of Queer Teens throughout the Ages)
Gina Trelease
- “In the Forests of the Night” (At Midnight)
April Genevieve Tucholke
- “The Flicker, the Fingers, the Beat, the Sigh” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)
- “Indigo and Shade” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)
Catherynne M. Valente
- “In the Future When All’s Well” (Teeth: Vampire Tales)
Stefany Valentine
- “Almost Close Enough” (When We Become Ours)
Raquel Vasquez Gilliland
- “Juana and the Fox Boy” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)
Carrie Vaughn
- “Now Purple With Love’s Wound” (Brave New Love: 15 Dystopian Tales of Desire)
Jessica Verday
- “At The Late Night, Double Feature, Picture Show” (Enthralled: Paranormal Diversions)
Jessica Verdi
- “Starcrossed in DC” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
Emily Victoria
- “Sealights” (Being Ace)
Debbie Viguie
- “Passing” with Nancy Holder (The Eternal Kiss: 13 Vampire Tales of Blood and Desire)
Alexandra Villasante
- “Mucho, Mucho Amor” (All Signs Point to Yes)
- “El Viejo de la Bolsa” (Our Shadows Have Claws)
- “Prefiero No” (Relit: 16 Latinx Remixes of Classic Stories)
Rachel Vincent
- “Fearless” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)
Siobhan Vivian
- “Corny Won’t Kill Your Cred: Rearview Mirror Reflections on Feminism and Romance” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
Ned Vizzini
- “Apology #1” (21 Proms)
Cecily Von Ziegesar
- “All She Wants” (21 Proms)
Adrienne Maria Vrettos
- “Mom Called, She Says You Have to Go to Prom” (21 Proms)
K.M. Walton
- “Doomed?” (Behind The Song)
Lesley Walton
- ”El Destinos” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)
Jasmine Warga
- “Searching” (Boundless: 20 Voices Celebrating Multicultural and Multiracial Identities)
Daniel Waters
- “Many Happy Returns” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)
Erica Waters
- “Stay” (The Gathering Dark: An Anthology of Folk Horror)
Kate Watson
- “The Take-Back” (Welcome Home)
Renee Watson
- “Letting Go” (Every Body Shines: 16 Stories About Living Fabulously Fat)
Sarah Weeks
- “Superman is Dead” (Up All Night)
Elizabeth Wein
- ”The Color of the Sky” (A Tyranny of Petticoats)
Joelle Wellington
- “The Consumption of Vienna Montrose” (All These Sunken Souls)
- “Heavy Rotation” (Study Break: 11 College Tales from Orientation to Graduation)
Rebecca Kim Wells
- “Guested” (Night of the Living Queers)
Kasie West
- “Snow and Mistletoe” (Snow In Love)
Scott Westerfield
- “Definitional Chaos” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)
- “Inoculata” (Zombies Vs. Unicorns)
- “Stupid Perfect World” (Love Is Hell)
Kayla Whaley
- “Broken Body, Worthless Girl, and Other Lies I Called The Truth” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
- “The Girl With The Teeth” (Game On: 15 Tales of Wins, Losses, and Everything In Between)
- “In Kind” (Vampires Never Get Old)
- “The Leap and the Fall” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)
- “No Love Lost” (Out Of Our League: 16 Stories of Girls in Sports)
- “Old Rifts and Snowdrifts” (Up All Night: 13 Stories Between Sunrise and Sunset)
Kiersten White
- “Partying Is Such Sweet Sorrow” (That Way Madness Lies)
- “Tick, Tick, Boom” (Corsets & Clockwork: 13 Steampunk Romances)
- “Welcome to Christmas, CA” (My True Love Gave To Me: 12 Holiday Stories)
Fran Wilde
- “The Fall of the Bank of Usher” (His Hideous Heart)
Ismee Williams
- “Thicker Than Water” (Boundless: 20 Voices Celebrating Multicultural and Multiracial Identities)
Rita Williams
- “Whoa!” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)
Sean Williams
- “The Legend Trap” (Kaleidoscope: Diverse YA Science Fiction and Fantasy Stories)
Cat Winters
- “Emmeline” (Slasher Girls & Monster Boys)
Julian Winters
- “Coping With Impostor Syndrome” (Writing In Color: The Lessons We’ve Learned)
- “Our Joy, Our Power” (Cool. Awkward. Black.)
- “Under Our Masks” (Up All Night: 13 Stories Between Sunrise and Sunset)
- “Victory Lap” (Out Now: Queer We Go Again)
- “We’ll Always Have June” (Mermaids Never Drown)
- “Who Will Save Me?” (Eternally Yours)
Ellen Wittlinger
- “The we-are-like-everybody-else-game” (Things I’ll Never Say: Stories About Our Secret Selves)
Alyssa Wong
- “Olivia’s Table” (A Thousand Beginnings and Endings)
Ashley Woodfolk
- “The Curse of Love” (A Phoenix First Must Burn)
Chris Wooding
- “People Watching” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)
Jacqueline Woodson
- “Geechee Girls Dancing” (21 Proms)
Erika T. Wurth
- “Dear Teen Me: It Would Have Changed Everything; It Would Have Changed Nothing” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
Kristine Wyllys
- “Ballad Of Weary Daughters” (Unbroken: 13 Stories Starring Disabled Teens)
Wendy Xu
- “The Memory of Soil” (Tasting Light: Ten Science Fiction Stories to Rewire Your Perceptions)
- “The Princess and the Witch” (Here We Are: Feminism For The Real World)
Gene Luen Yang
- “The Motherless One” (Up All Night)
- “Paladin/Samurai” (Fresh Ink)
- “Why I Won’t Be Watching the Last Airbender Movie” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)
Lisa Yee
- “Everyone But You” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)
Jennifer Yen
- “Love With A Side of Fortune” (Together, Apart)
- “A Perfect Fit” (Every Body Shines: 16 Stories About Living Fabulously Fat)
Jane Yolen
- “Andersen’s Witch” (Under My Hat: Tales from the Cauldron)
- “Gray” (After: Nineteen Stories of Apocalypse and Dystopia)
David Yoo
- “Becoming Henry Lee” (Open Mic: Riffs on Life Between Cultures in Ten Voices)
- “Everyone’s Nice” (Cornered: 14 Stories of Bullying and Defiance)
Nicola Yoon
- “The Department of Dead Love” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)
- “Sera” (Because You Love to Hate Me: 13 Tales of Villainy)
- “Super Human” (Fresh Ink)
Suzanne Young
- “The Ride” (Behind The Song)
Brenna Yovanoff
- “Daughters of Baba Yaga” (Toil & Trouble: 15 Tales of Women & Witchcraft)
- “Vega” (Three Sides of a Heart: Stories about Love Triangles)
Francesca Zappia
- “Game of the Gods” (Game On: 15 Tales of Wins, Losses, and Everything In Between)
- “The Ghost of Goon Creek” (Up All Night: 13 Stories Between Sunrise and Sunset)
Sara Zarr
- “This is My Audition Monologue” (Geektastic: Stories from the Nerd Herd)
Kelly Zekas
- “Giving Up the Ghost” with Tarun Shanker (Color Outside the Lines)
Gabrielle Zevin
- “Fan Fictions” (Love Is Hell)
Kat Zhang
- “And Then?” (Writing In Color: The Lessons We’ve Learned)
Michelle Zink
- “The Assassin’s Apprentice” (Kiss Me Deadly: 13 Tales of Paranormal Love)
Ibi Zoboi
- “Earth is Ghetto” (Cool. Awkward. Black.)
- “Haitian Sensation” (Wild Tongues Can’t Be Tamed)
- “Hourglass” (Meet Cute: Some People Are Destined to Meet)
- “Kiss The Sun” (A Phoenix First Must Burn)
- “The (R)evolution of Nigeria Jones” (Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America)
Markus Zusak
- “The First Six Killers” (This Is Push: New Stories from the Edge)