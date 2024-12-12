YA Earworms for 2025: Titles To Get Stuck in Your Head

Beginning with a title that needs a tiny edit to be an earworm but that, for me, is one nonetheless. This upcoming book by powerhouse duo Cole and Woodfolk follows Beau, who wants to know whether or not her crush, Maia, reciprocates her feelings. Sure she and Maia have been hooking up secretly, but that doesn’t mean feelings are really there.

So when Beau shows up to a huge party and sees Maia kissing Charm, she steps in. But that doesn’t matter too much, since Maia’s just also received a promposal from her popular boyfriend.

Now Beau and Charm are going to team up to get Maia back. First, by getting Charm to have Maia fall so hard that her boyfriend breaks up with her. Then, by turning the tables and letting Maia be the one who gets dumped.

Of course, there’s a hitch: Charm and Beau might begin to hit it off.

This book title is simply a gender swap of the catchy-as-heck Robyn song “Call Your Girlfriend.”