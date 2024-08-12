8 Books for Women in Translation Month

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

When I first started celebrating Women in Translation Month back in 2016, I didn’t really know where to start. I had just realized that the whole world was only a book away. But at the time, the world of women in translation was so new and overwhelming. I found myself scouring the internet to find books for my TBR, in much need of some sort of list of recommendations. Now, I’m here to return the favor.

Founded by Meytal Radzinski, Women in Translation Month encourages readers to pick up more books by women in translation. Like it says on the #WITMonth website, only 36% of books translated into English are from non-European countries, and less than 31% of translations into English are written by women. Radzinski gives readers hundreds of recommendations, keeps track of new releases, and even created a #WITMonth BINGO board!