8 Books for Women in Translation Month
When I first started celebrating Women in Translation Month back in 2016, I didn’t really know where to start. I had just realized that the whole world was only a book away. But at the time, the world of women in translation was so new and overwhelming. I found myself scouring the internet to find books for my TBR, in much need of some sort of list of recommendations. Now, I’m here to return the favor.
Founded by Meytal Radzinski, Women in Translation Month encourages readers to pick up more books by women in translation. Like it says on the #WITMonth website, only 36% of books translated into English are from non-European countries, and less than 31% of translations into English are written by women. Radzinski gives readers hundreds of recommendations, keeps track of new releases, and even created a #WITMonth BINGO board!
In honor of Women in Translation Month, I’ve pulled together eight of my favorite books by women in translation from around the world. Some of these stories are dark and mysterious with a touch of magic. Others are gritty, rooted in their own version of reality. Still others delve into the past, another time when the world looked very different. But each of these books is written by a woman with a story to tell and ideas they want to share with the world.
Cursed Bunny by Bora Chung, Translated by Anton Hur
A finalist for the 2023 National Book Award for Translated Literature, Cursed Bunny is a fantastical short story collection that includes horror, sci-fi, and fairytales. Whether it’s a head made of human waste that comes alive in a woman’s toilet or the titular cursed bunny lamp that dooms a rich family to ruin, every story is unique and is sure to capture readers’ attention from the very first page.
Our Share of Night by Mariana Enriquez, Translated by Megan McDowell
The novel opens during the Argentinian dictatorship in the late 1970s and early 1980s. A young father is taking his son out of Buenos Aires to visit his in-laws, but we as the readers can tell something bigger is going on. What unfolds is a horror novel that takes place over the course of several decades. Each new section reveals more about the evil that waits for the man and his son.
My Brilliant Friend: The Graphic Novel by Elena Ferrante, Adapted by Chiara Lagani, Illustrated by Mara Cerri, Translated by Ann Goldstein
Recently named the #1 best book of the 21st century by The New York Times Book Review, My Brilliant Friend is loved by millions of book lovers around the world. Now, it’s a graphic novel adapted by Chiara Lagani and illustrated by Mara Cerri. It’s 1950s Naples, and Elena and Lila are best friends. They’re bright young girls determined to make something of themselves. But through different circumstances, Elena is able to continue her education and Lila is not.
Elena Knows by Claudia Piñeiro, Translated by Frances Riddle
Shortlisted for the International Booker Prize in 2022, Elena Knows has, arguably, become Claudia Piñeiro’s most beloved novel translated into English. When everyone thinks Elena’s daughter dies by suicide, Elena is determined to find out what really happened to her. Elena’s story is told over the course of one day as she investigates her daughter’s death.
Mouthful of Birds by Samanta Schweblin, Translated by Megan McDowell
Critically acclaimed Argentinian writer Samanta Schweblin is known for her unsettling style of storytelling. My favorite book of hers is Mouthful of Birds, a short story collection that pushes the boundaries of what is possible in short fiction. Each story challenges readers’ assumptions, often taking fantastical turns into the unexplainable.
I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki: A Memoir by Baek Sehee, Translated by Anton Hur
In this bestselling memoir, Baek Sehee describes her experience grappling with depression. While on the outside she seems to have the perfect life as a social media director for a publishing house, on the inside, she finds herself sinking down into her depression. I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki follows her experience seeking help and her efforts in fighting for a better life.
The Books of Jacob by Olga Tokarczuk, Translated by Jennifer Croft
Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk is a Polish literary legend. Her novels Flights and Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead introduced her work to English language readers. Her magnum opus, The Book of Jacob, came out to much acclaim, including being longlisted for the 2022 National Book Award in Translated Literature. The Book of Jacob is set in the 1700s and follows Jacob, a young Jewish man who reinvents himself and gains a large following.
Butter: A Novel of Food and Murder by Asako Yuzuki, Translated by Polly Barton
Rika, a struggling journalist in Japan, receives the break of a lifetime when she gets the opportunity to interview Manako Kajii, a gourmet chef and notorious serial killer. But as she gets to know Manako Kajii, she finds herself falling under her spell and begins to look at her own life in new ways.
Looking for more? Check out 10 Books for Women in Translation Month and this great post on 5 Ways to Join Women in Translation Month! Book Riot also has great recommendations all year long in our In Translation archives.