Witchy Cozy Mysteries, The Appeal of Cults, + More Mystery & Thriller Talk, September 13, 2024

It’s been a decade since Priscilla graduated college and saw her sorority sisters. The last time they were together was when they were witnesses in a murder trial for their Zeta Phi Zeta sister Lupe. The sorority sisters helped send Lupe’s killer to prison, but now, just in time for their 10-year reunion party, he’s being released. The party wasn’t canceled because they wanted to honor Lupe but maybe it should have been since one of the sorority sisters has now disappeared. Clearly, they’re not safe.