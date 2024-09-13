unusual suspects book cover collage for 91324
Unusual Suspects

Witchy Cozy Mysteries, The Appeal of Cults, + More Mystery & Thriller Talk, September 13, 2024

Get cozy with these witchy librarian mysteries.

Jamie Canaves

Contributing Editor

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you're wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She's never met a beach she didn't like, always says yes to dessert, loves '80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs.

Here’s some mystery goodness to usher you into the weekend! I have for you a couple new releases that include a murder mystery with a killer released from prison and a nonfiction work about cults. Then you’ll get a little witchy backlist and plenty of news for mystery fans!

Bookish Goods

a book mark in fall colors with an illustration of autumn leaves that says stay cozy

Fall Bookmark by CardaDesignsCo

Whether the weather has actually started to change for you or you’re just trying to summon it, here’s a cute bookmark for autumn. $5.

New Releases

cover image for Zetas Till We Die

Zetas Till We Die by Amber Brown, Danielle Brown

For fans of reunion stories, secrets, and murder mysteries!

It’s been a decade since Priscilla graduated college and saw her sorority sisters. The last time they were together was when they were witnesses in a murder trial for their Zeta Phi Zeta sister Lupe. The sorority sisters helped send Lupe’s killer to prison, but now, just in time for their 10-year reunion party, he’s being released. The party wasn’t canceled because they wanted to honor Lupe but maybe it should have been since one of the sorority sisters has now disappeared. Clearly, they’re not safe.

cover image for Cult Following: The Extreme Sects That Capture Our Imaginations―and Take Over Our Lives

Cult Following: The Extreme Sects That Capture Our Imaginations―and Take Over Our Lives by J.W. Ocker

For fans of nonfiction and reading about cults!

If you want a book you can easily pick up when you have spare a bit of reading time that takes you into the history of cults and why people joined them, grab this book. You’ll get plenty of “hey did you know” facts alongside the psychology behind how people looking for specific communities found themselves in cults.

Riot Recommendations

If September is when you start the countdown to Halloween, run towards fall, and/or read witchy books in order to bathe in the vibes of the upcoming season, here are two cozy witch mysteries!

Black Witch Magic By Mila Nicks Book Cover

Black Witch Magic (Paranormal Hunters #1) by Mila Nicks

Selene Blackstone is a librarian and an outcast in her small town. The second part is because she’s believed to be a witch. Then Aiden O’Hare, a paranormal investigator, comes into town to investigate Selene’s grandmother, herself a fabled witch. Selene has to figure out how to stop Aiden as he digs deeper into a family mystery.

cover image for Bait and Witch

Bait and Witch (Witch Way Librarian Mysteries #1) by Angela M. Sanders

Josie Way is hiding in a Victorian mansion in Wilfred, Oregon, where she is awaiting a trial related to her uncovering of corruption at the Library of Congress. She may be in hiding but her sleuthing days aren’t over. She’s just stumbled upon a dead body! It’s a good thing that, along with her librarian skills, she’s about to find out she’s from a long line of witches meaning she has powers that can help her out in this situation.

News and Roundups

