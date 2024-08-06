Why Don’t Men Read Fiction?

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Next summer, Flatiron Books will launch Pine & Cedar Books , a new imprint devoted to “compulsively readable, story-driven novels” defined by “compelling plot, originality, and potential to leave a lasting impact on its readers.” The launch list includes S.A. Cosby’s next novel, King of Ashes, described as “a Black, Southern, Godfather-inspired crime epic.” It’s the first in a three-book deal that certainly sounds like it will ring all the bells Pine & Cedar is looking for, and all I have to say is: put it in my veins. Jane Harper, Alice Feeney, and Sarah Pinborough are among the other authors already signed to the new imprint, which will have Flatiron executive editor Christine Kopprasch at the helm.

Spoiler: It’s the Patriarchy

A few things in life are guaranteed: death, taxes, and that every so often, the Discourse decides to fuel itself by musing about why men don’t read novels. (And no, it’s not because book cover design alienates men, though I do have a 1,000-word essay in me about that for another day.) This issue of men and fiction is not a new question, or even, frankly, an interesting one. Since the 18th century, fiction has been aimed at and increasingly ruled by leisured women, and thanks to the magic of capitalist patriarchy in which men are seen as most successfully male when they are most visibly productive, men are incentivized to affirm their masculinity by distancing themselves from any cultural product that is primarily associated with women.

Men receive a centuries-old message that if you want to be sigma (greetings, fellow kids!), you better stay on the grindset, and that means only reading nonfiction, if you read at all. And it’s a huge bummer! Fiction is fun and edifying. Men should get to enjoy all of its benefits, and the rest of us should get to enjoy a world in which men aren’t so constrained by narrow definitions of masculinity. It’s almost like patriarchy is bad for everyone! The next time someone feels the urge to write a “Why don’t men read fiction?” piece, I hope they’ll pick up Liz Plank’s For the Love of Men instead and redirect their time and energy to the real problem.

Jennifer Weiner Offers Fellowship for Emerging Writers

Jennifer Weiner has partnered with Philadelphia-based literary organization Blue Stoop to offer a fellowship for emerging writers. Six recipients will each win a $5000 stipend, mentorship from Weiner, and access career-building resources and publication opportunities and the support of Blue Stoop’s community.

Eligible candidates must be “woman-identified,” which “explicitly includes transgender women, cisgender women, and nonbinary people who feel connected to the identity of “woman.” To qualify as an emerging writer, applicants may not have advanced degrees in creative writing or have previously published a full-length work of prose (or be under contract to do so) with a traditional press, university press, or other established press. As Weiner notes, “Being a writer is hard! Let’s make it a little easier.” Always nice to see a successful writer committed to not pulling the ladder up behind her.