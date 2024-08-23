Vigilante Thrillers, New Mysteries, + News!

For fans of armchair travel and historical mysteries (this one is set in the 1920s).

Louise Lloyd has moved from Harlem to Paris and is loving her new quiet life while working at a perfumery and enjoying the nightlife with friends. That is until a woman in search of her missing daughter needs Lloyd’s help. Now Lloyd is infiltrating a group of elite young artists and wondering if any of them would hurt one of their own?

If you want to read the series from the beginning, pick up Dead Dead Girls, which starts during the Harlem Renaissance.