Ursula K. Le Guin Price Announced

This is the Winner of the 2024 Ursula K. Le Guin Prize for Fiction

Really interesting shortlist for this year’s award, and the winner itself is not something I had on my radar. One thing I like about science-fiction and fantasy awards in general is that there are often novellas (as this one is) recognized. I am not sure why SFF is more open to novellas in general, though probably it has something to do with the importance of the science fiction short story in the mainstreaming of the genre.