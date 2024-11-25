Under the Radar BIPOC Books You May Have Missed

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

We’ve joined the Best-Of List Brigade with our own Best Books of the Year, which includes a number of genres, age categories, and even a little poetry. There are also the National Book Award Winners, which were just announced on the 20th.

Since we’re already looking back at the best books of the year, I wanted to keep that same energy and look at great books, but ones that weren’t as popular. With so many books coming out every year—every month, even—it’s easy for titles to get lost between the marketing cracks.