Could You Run a Bookstore Out of Your House?

Saddle Up for LoTR Anime

If you’ve been waiting to see what a modern animated version of Middle Earth looks like, now’s your time. The producers of Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, a LoTR prequel that hits theaters December 13, have revealed a first look at the anime-styled film directed by Kenji Kamiyama. Why anime? It’s cool, popular, and relatively cheap compared to the live-action, CGI-heavy productions of the original LoTR films. As producer Philippa Boyens put it, “There are certain things I don’t think we could have necessarily done — or they would have made it extremely expensive — elements to the storytelling that you could do in anime in a way that was kind of breathtaking, actually.”

Also cool? Brian Cox voices a character named Helm Hammerhand, which would have been a great nickname for his Succession character.