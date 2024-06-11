Welcome to Today in Books, where we report on literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

Ursula K. Le Guin’s Home to Become Writers Residency

Grab your favorite notebook and start looking at flights to PDX. Ursula K. Le Guin’s family have donated the Portland, Oregon home where the beloved writer composed many of her novels to local nonprofit Literary Arts, which will transform it into a writers residency. Literary Arts executive director Andrew Proctor said in a statement that Le Guin “had a clear vision for her home to become a creative space for writers and a beacon for the broader literary community.” The building’s function will be changing, but elements from its former resident’s life, including her books and rock collection (!) will likely be left for visitors to enjoy.

The timeline for opening is still TBD, but in the meantime, you can support a fundraiser that will help cover maintenance and office expenses.

Auction Aims to Support a More Diverse Publishing Workforce

Literary Agents of Change, a nonprofit that grew out of the American Association of Literary Agents’ (AALA) Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, has launched its 2024 Literary Auction for Change. Funds support LAOC’s mission of advancing the publishing industry by promoting “a truly diverse workforce while also enhancing fair and equitable treatment, access, and advancement within the industry.” Up for bid are critiques with literary agents, Q & A sessions with a variety of publishing professionals, and classes, seminars, and group sessions. A few highlights: agent and former Book Riot contributor Eric Smith is presenting a class on building writer community, and the team at Avid Reader Press, with whom Book Riot has enjoyed a wonderful relationship for several years, are offering an AMA. May your bids and LOAC’s efforts succeed.