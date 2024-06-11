Ursula K. Le Guin’s Home to Become Writers Residency
Grab your favorite notebook and start looking at flights to PDX. Ursula K. Le Guin’s family have donated the Portland, Oregon home where the beloved writer composed many of her novels to local nonprofit Literary Arts, which will transform it into a writers residency. Literary Arts executive director Andrew Proctor said in a statement that Le Guin “had a clear vision for her home to become a creative space for writers and a beacon for the broader literary community.” The building’s function will be changing, but elements from its former resident’s life, including her books and rock collection (!) will likely be left for visitors to enjoy.
The timeline for opening is still TBD, but in the meantime, you can support a fundraiser that will help cover maintenance and office expenses.
Auction Aims to Support a More Diverse Publishing Workforce
Literary Agents of Change, a nonprofit that grew out of the American Association of Literary Agents’ (AALA) Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, has launched its 2024 Literary Auction for Change. Funds support LAOC’s mission of advancing the publishing industry by promoting “a truly diverse workforce while also enhancing fair and equitable treatment, access, and advancement within the industry.” Up for bid are critiques with literary agents, Q & A sessions with a variety of publishing professionals, and classes, seminars, and group sessions. A few highlights: agent and former Book Riot contributor Eric Smith is presenting a class on building writer community, and the team at Avid Reader Press, with whom Book Riot has enjoyed a wonderful relationship for several years, are offering an AMA. May your bids and LOAC’s efforts succeed.
Short Stories for When You’re Short on Time
Okay. You’ve got maybe thirty minutes between now and your next commitment. You don’t really want to pick up your phone, but the path of least resistance promises a powerful dopamine hit. What do you do? Stop scrolling and dip into one of these great short story collections. With the right story, you can live a whole life in less than 20 pages, and your brain will be so much happier than if you were staring at the clock app. I’ll hasten to recommend one of my own faves, Laura van den Berg’s What the World Will Look Like When All the Water Leaves Us. It’s a slim volume that packs a powerful punch.
New YA Anthology Equips Teens to Fight Book Bans
Just when I think I couldn’t possibly be any prouder of my colleague Kelly Jensen, who heads up Book Riot’s Literary Activism newsletter and has become one of the leading names in book banning journalism, she reveals another exciting project. Kelly is just one of the authors contributing to Banned Together, a forthcoming YA anthology “that spotlights the transformative power of books while equipping teens to fight for the freedom to read.” See the cover reveal and get more info about Banned Together, and preorder your copy (it’s coming in March 2025) today.
