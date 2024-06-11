BANNED TOGETHER: Empowering Teens and Fighting for the Right to Read

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

Books impact us. They have the power to transform our perspective, allow us to see or find ourselves, and provide the opportunity to explore people and ideas that might be unfamiliar to us. That is precisely why books have been subject to censorship and targeting since the founding of America. What censors target with books aren’t the physical or digital objects themselves. They target the ideas and the people those books represent. The fight for the freedom to read and freedom from book bans is a fight for inclusivity.

Although they are the most frequent victims of book banning and though they should not be put in the place to have to fight for their right to read, teens have been on the front lines of this censorship battle from the beginning too. Indeed, today’s teens are among some of the biggest voices and most powerful forces pushing back against censorship. We’ve seen this since early 2021 as teens began showing up to school board meetings to address the impact of books being removed. We’ve seen it in teens like those at Central York who staged two protests, years apart, at the start of the school day. We’ve seen teen-led groups pop up nationwide with the goal of ending book bans and ensuring their diverse stories aren’t erased. Other teens have stood up in response to book bans at their school by creating little banned libraries—recognition of which has itself been censored—and through exhausting every avenue possible before ultimately electing not to shake an administrator’s hand at graduation.