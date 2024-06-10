UNESCO Announces 2024 World Book Capital

Great Graphic Novels for Pool/Beach/Couch-Side Summer Reading

Just a few years ago, it would have been unthinkable to find a round-up of graphic novels in the pages of a major newspaper’s book section, and I continue to find it surprising and delightful. Over at The Washington Post, Michael Cavna recommends five of the year’s best graphic novels to add to your summer TBR. They all look terrific, and there’s a nice variety of genre, subject matter, and artistic style to help you find a rec that fits your reading flavor. I’ll be picking up I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together with a quickness.

Publishing Startups Take AI From Theory to Practice

Most industry coverage of AI these last few years has been of the “What about the books?!” variety, and I get it. Copyright concerns are real, and you can’t swing a cat without running into a headline about how AI is coming for art/jobs/everything. There’s a lot of fear and worry, and there is also a lot of possibility. At Publishers Weekly, Ed Nawotka is doing a nice job exploring all sides of the issue, and his ongoing series about book-related AI startups is especially interesting. The latest installment highlights an AI-powered self-publishing platform and a tool to help literary agents manage manuscript submissions, and past features include a book advertising service, a book recommendation app, and a book trailer/video generator. AI technology isn’t going anywhere—indeed, it will only get faster, better, and more widely applicable—and folks in the industry would be wise to pay attention to practical applications.

The Season of “Best Books of the Year So Far” is in Full Swing