TIME’s 100 Must-Read Books of 2024

Time Names Its 100 Must-Read Books of 2024

There are three broad ways of doing a year-end list: best, note-worthy, and Time’s strategy–the vaguely imperative must-read. This is sort of a mash-up of the first two, the “must” can mean that you have to read this to get something out of it and it can be superlative. I more and more think that it actually does neither, and we here at Book Riot have backed away from this sort of language. Either go full-throated recommendation or literary journalistic with something like “newsworthy” or “notable.” Aside from that, looks like a pretty normal looking list, light on both genre and non-fiction, while heavy on upmarket commercial. A few of my personal favorites of the year are here, as are a few that really didn’t work for me. So it goes.