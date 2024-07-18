There’s No Place Like Comics

Eileen's primary literary love is comic books, but she’s always on the lookout for her next literary adventure no matter what form it takes. She has a Bachelor's in media studies, a Master's in digital communication, a smattering of published short stories, and a seriously cute dog. Follow her on Bluesky .

If you’re a video game nerd as well as a manga nerd, there’s no better way to game. Pick between two different sizes! $50+

The nice thing about the Stack is that you don’t have to click your heels three times — or at all — to get what you want, as long as what you want is more comics.

Today’s Riot Rec theme is: home ! It means something a little different to everybody, including the folks in these graphic memoirs.

Maximus Wyld had roles in some of the biggest films of the 1940s and ’50s, but as a mixed-race actor in a white-obsessed Hollywood, his opportunities were limited, and he is all but forgotten today. This graphic jaunt through classic Hollywood is perfect for movie buffs and hidden history lovers alike.

Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox.

This new book collects some of Boulet’s early work, which he has spent the past two decades posting online. His cartoons encompass just about every subject you can imagine and probably quite a few you can’t. Whether you’re new to Boulet’s work or want to reminisce about his older stuff, Boulet’s Notes is sure to satisfy.

The Lucky Poor by Mazie Lovie Lovie never really felt poor growing up, but her life still changed forever when her family — her single mother, autistic young brother, and herself — received a house from Habitat for Humanity. To earn the house, they all had to put in a lot of hard work and make big adjustments. In the end, it had a profound effect on Lovie’s life, and it demonstrated to her the vital significance of having one’s own space.

The Circuit by Francisco Jiménez and Celia Jacobs, Adapted by Andrew J. Rostan Based on the first part of his memoir (there’s a cliffhanger ending, in other words), The Circuit relates various episodes from Jiménez’s early life, when he and his family came to America to become migrant workers. Moving from place to place, Jiménez had little chance to put down roots or make friends, but he still dreamed of getting an education and of a life beyond the cotton fields.

Personally, I think home sweet home is the best place to enjoy reading comics. Wherever you find yourself reading this weekend, I hope you get a lot out of it!

~Eileen

If you’re reading this newsletter online and want comics recommendations in your inbox, sign up for the Stack here.