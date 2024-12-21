The Top Book News of the Week

Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more. Here are top stories from the last week.

The Books New York Times Readers Loved in 2024

The NYT continues to slice and dice best-of coverage in 2024, from all-century selection all the way today to reader choices for favorite books of 2024. I always wonder if slight difference in adjectival choice would yield noticeably different results or not? Do readers clock favorites all that differently than best? What about fun? Recommendable? Memorable? Dare I say notable? The selections here are not weighted or tallied, but rather anecdata and pull-quote. Which is honestly fine. Hearing directly why pretty serious readers liked the books they like from 2024 is a welcome break from another list.