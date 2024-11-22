Make Friends While Chatting with Ghosts!

For some people, having the supernatural ability to see ghosts might seem really cool. But not for Wednesday Thomas. After running into a particularly wicked ghost in an Arizona state park, Wednesday and her family are ready to start there lives over somewhere far, far away. Somewhere where hopefully Wednesday will never be troubled by terrifying ghosts ever again.

But Alton, Georgia, is a town full of its own ghosts, as well as other girls who know about the spirit realm, just like Wednesday does. At her new school, Wednesday meets Miki Okada and Danni-Lynn Porter, two girls who invite her to join the Secret Dead Club. The girls meet after school to talk about ghosts and connect with spirits. They’re particularly interested in figuring out the mystery of Violet Delgado, a young girl who died a year ago. Now, Violet’s spirit haunts the house across the street from the Thomas family home. But what really happened to Violet? And what kind of unfinished business does the ghost across the street from Wednesday have to reckon with?

Then there’s Alexa Scott, the most popular girl at Wednesday’s school. Alexa seems to have some kind of connection with Miki and Danni-Lynn. And maybe she’s even connected to the Secret Dead Club in some kind of way. But Alexa warns Wednesday to stay far, far away from the other girls. What danger awaits Wednesday if she doesn’t heed Alexa’s warning? And what does Alexa know about these girls and the spirits of Alton that Wednesday doesn’t know?

I adored this book for both its eerie moments and its focus on friendship. Wednesday leaves the home she knows feeling afraid and alone, but by the end of the novel, she’s found a group of friends who care about her and celebrate everything that makes her unique. Acceptance and friendship is a wonderful thing to read about at any age. So even if you’re not someone who normally reaches for middle grade novels, give this one a try. Especially if you feel like you need a hug right now (who doesn’t?).

This book is being compared to The Babysitters Club and Stranger Things, and as someone who has always been an avid lover of all things Babysitters Club and all things creepy, I have to agree with this comparison. If you were also a Babysitters Club kid, or if you’re also anxiously awaiting the next season of Stranger Things, or if you just want a good cozy ghost book, read this book!