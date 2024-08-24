The Queer Books I’ve Been Reading Lately
I was thinking about what I should write for today’s bonus Our Queerest Shelves content, and I realized that I haven’t just updated you on my reading in a while! Obviously, I read queer books all the time, but I don’t always mention them here. Let me know in the comments: would you like me to write more about the queer books I’m reading?
Here are the five queer books I’ve finished recently, including a queer softball team graphic novel, a bisexual cozy fantasy set at a magical zoo, a trans YA thriller, and a nonbinary romance.
Bonus content for paid subscribers continues below.
What was the last queer book you read? Let’s chat in the comments!
If you found this post online and want queer book news and recommendations in your inbox, sign up for Our Queerest Shelves here.
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
Leave a comment
Become an All Access subscriber to add comments.